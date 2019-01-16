Here's a situation you've likely found yourself in: It's finally the weekend, and you and some friends or family are itching to go do something fun and different — so you head to San Francisco, or maybe even farther away, looking for an adventure.
Perhaps you find an aquarium to learn about the sea life, or maybe you find a unique spot to stop for a drink, such as a barcade or a cat cafe. Or maybe the kids want to head to Vallejo for a trip to Six Flags.
Either way, the commonality with all of these things? You can't find them in Sonoma County. So we wondered: What sorts of things do you wish Sonoma County had? Whether it's missing a type of food, a type of venue, or even a big event, let us know in an email to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com. Be sure to include your name, as well as what town you live in.