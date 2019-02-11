Yelp's highest-rated cheap eats in Santa Rosa

MACI MARTELL
February 11, 2019
Updated 5 hours ago

Whether you’re a broke college student or just trying to save some cash for a rainy day, going out for a tasty meal shouldn’t break the bank. Fortunately, local Yelp reviewers have spotted the best and cheapest food establishments in Santa Rosa that are sure to satisfy any penny-pincher.

Click through our gallery above to see some of Yelp's best places for dining on a budget. Each eatery is the most affordable on Yelp's scale, with many items under $10. Did we miss a great place? Let us know in the comments.

