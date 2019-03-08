Sonoma County landscaper discovers new species of blue oak along the Silverado Trail

Luke Dexter had driven the same stretch of the Silverado Trail for a decade, not noticing anything strange, until one day five years ago when a strange oak caught his eye.

After that, he couldn’t avert his eyes. He found himself turning his head to take a look every time he passed the tree on his way to and from his office in Calistoga.

It appeared to be a native blue oak, or Quercus douglasii, like the other oaks growing around it along the side of the road. But this tree was different. It was much smaller than the other blue oaks around it.

It is stubby and growing up like a bush. It has characteristics of a witch’s broom, which is a dense mass of shoots growing from a single point in a tree. It is an aberration, and looks much like a broom or bird’s nest. Dexter believes his tree is not a witch’s broom, but a genetic mutation that has dwarfed the tree.

“By 2016, I was convinced that its slow growth rate and exceptionally dense growth habit was something special,” he said.

Dexter works for Dexter Estate Landscapes, a high-end landscape installation company based in Calistoga founded by his father, Dave, in 1985. The company has installed many high-profile projects in Wine Country, including Stone Edge Farm Estate Vineyards and Rams Gate Winery, both in Sonoma.

One of his strengths is in siting and setting trees. His eye is trained to notice trees in a landscape. He figures that is why he was able to pick out a single tree as one-off, even in a quick drive-by.

But Dexter said his fascination with trees goes beyond his work. It started when he was a boy, growing up in Sebastopol. His father, Dave Dexter, who has a degree in botany from Sonoma State University, collects rare Japanese maples. The younger Dexter started taking cuttings and potting them. He now has an impressive collection of more than 100 rare Japanese maples growing on his 1½-acre property in Angwin. He also has magnolias and oaks . “This is my obsession,” he said.

Dexter might have just left it as a literal passing fancy. But by chance one day he stumbled on a documentary about “the miracle manzanita,” a variety thought to be extinct in the wild. Daniel Gluesenkamp, director of habitat protection and restoration for the Audubon Canyon Ranch in Marin County, noticed the elusive Franciscan manzanita as he was driving along Doyle Drive in The Presidio 10 years ago. Some trees and shrubs had recently been removed in preparation for a major road improvement project, bringing the rare lone tree out into full view. But it was in the path of the new road.

If Gluesenberg hadn’t spotted it and saved it, the tree would have been doomed. Since then the Arctostaphylos franciscana, known to grow only natively in San Francisco, has been removed and replanted. Botanists are now attempting to help it reproduce with others of its species that had been protected in parks and botanical gardens in the Bay Area.

That story of rescue inspired Dexter to take action about the mysterious tree in the Napa Valley that had captivated him for five years.

“My goal is to introduce this new and unique tree to the world,” he said.