A la carte: Special dinners, cooking classes and book events for spring

SONOMA

Shorts, sips and bites

The 22nd annual Sonoma International Film Festival kicks off with two delicious food-and-wine events March 28 and 29 at Ramekins Cooking School in Sonoma.

Devour! Chefs & Shorts! at 6 p.m. March 28 will feature seven chefs who will each prepare a dish inspired by short, food-focused films from around the world. The evening begins with passed appetizers, bubbles and a signature cocktail, and continues with the dinner, wine and film shorts. Tickets are $300. sonomafilmfest.org

Celebrity Chef Tyler Florence will host a dinner at 5 p.m. March 29 featuring his debut documentary, “UNCRUSHABLE,” and a four-course dinner paired with wine. The film tells the story of the 2017 wildfires in Wine Country. Tickets are $300.

To reserve: sonomafilmfest.org. Ramekins is located at 450 West Spain St.

SANTA ROSA

Art of Dessert

Now celebrating its sweet 16, The Art of Dessert will be held at 5:30 p.m. March 30 in the lobby of the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

The evening includes a cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception, a dinner provided by Pacific Connection Catering with wine from Rodney Strong Vineyards, a performance by the LBC Mariachi Ensemble and a live auction.

The festivities culminate at 8:30 p.m. with one-of-a-kind cakes served at each table. Tickets are $250; celebrity-hosted table seats are $625. Celebrity hosts include Charlie Palmer of the Charlie Palmer Group, Mark Stark of Stark Reality Restaurants, Dustin Valette of Valette in Healdsburg and Heather Irwin of the Press Democrat’s Bite Club.

To reserve: 707-800-7505 or sesquivel@lutherburbankcenter.org. For more information: lutherburbankcenter.org. 50 Mark West Springs Road.

SANTA ROSA

Estate dinner

St. Francis Winery will hold a pop-up Estate Dinner at 6:30 p.m. March 30 to celebrate the launch of spring and a new growing season.

Designed by Chef Trevor Eliason, the seven-course dinner paired with St. Francis wines will be held in the estate dining room.

Tickets are $200. To reserve: stfranciswinery.com. 100 Pythian Road at Highway 12.

PETALUMA

Not so humble pies

Andrew Janjigian, test cook and senior editor of Cook’s Illustrated magazine, will give a workshop on perfecting pizza in the home oven on March 29 and March 30 at Central Milling’s Artisan Baking Center.

Participants will make a variety of doughs — New York thin-crust, Sicilian, Detroit, among others — and learn how to shape, top and bake them to perfection.

The weekend workshop runs from noon to 4 p.m. March 29 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 30. Cost is $254. To reserve: centralmilling.com. 1120 Holm Road.

SAN RAFAEL

Reichl dishes in memoir

Food writer Ruth Reichl will appear in conversation with Soleil Ho, the new restaurant reviewer for the San Francisco Chronicle, at 7:30 p.m. April 8 at a Copperfield’s Books event at the Osher Marin JCC.

Reichl will discuss her latest book, “Save Me the Plums: My Gourmet Memoir,” which chronicles her personal journey as editor-in-chief of the ground-breaking Gourmet magazine. Her tenure there ended abruptly in the fall of 2009 when Condé Nast announced the monthly magazine would cease publication.