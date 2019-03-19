Dear Abby: Mother-in-law’s gifts are impractical for family

Dear Abby: My mother-in-law has the means to buy almost anything she wants. She’s a shopper, a borderline hoarder, yet very generous to her children. She buys expensive and unwanted gifts for all her kids — satisfying her shopping urges by getting us doubles of her latest cooking gadget, vacuum cleaner or 10-pound box of chocolate we shouldn’t be eating in the first place.

While we’re not poor, we sure could use the money she’s wasting on these silly gifts. How do we tell her that it’s awkward for us to receive an expensive vacuum when we need help with school tuition for our kids? Is it wrong for us to look a gift horse in the mouth, or insensitive of her to flaunt her purchasing power while we’re struggling?

— Regretfully Ungrateful

Dear Regretfully: I’m not going to label your mother-in-law as insensitive or you as ungrateful. I do think the time has come for you and her son to have a frank talk with her and explain that, while you are grateful for the gifts, you could better use the money she’s spending on them for help with her grandchildren’s school tuition.