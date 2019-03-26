Hearts for Justice gala held in Santa Rosa

A single, early spring evening of sumptuous dining, spirited socializing, dancing and generous giving won’t produce every dollar required to provide lawyerly assistance to all of the Sonoma County individuals and families that need it.

But it will help, a great deal.

It happened Saturday at the sold-out Hearts for Justice gala of Legal Aid of Sonoma County. The festivities at Santa Rosa Golf & Country Club kicked off with a leisurely period of cocktails, conversation, visits to the oyster bar and ducks into a photo booth.

Guests, many of them attorneys, judges and others involved in or supportive of the county’s legal system, then found a seat for dinner.

County Supervisor James Gore acted as emcee for a stage program that featured an address by U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena.

The audience was rapt as firestorm survivor Sean Place, a renter, recounted his odyssey and the essential help he received from Legal Aid of Sonoma County.

A live auction generated additional money to sustain the agency’s work on behalf of fire survivors and many others, among them abused and neglected children and victims of domestic violence. Legal Aid services include assistance also in the areas of elder law and advocacy for homeless people.

Once the program and a live auction wrapped up and the tables were cleared, it was time to party. A DJ struck up the first tune and dancers headed for the floor.