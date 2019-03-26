Hearts for Justice gala held in Santa Rosa

CHRIS SMITH
March 25, 2019, 5:05PM
Updated 49 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A single, early spring evening of sumptuous dining, spirited socializing, dancing and generous giving won’t produce every dollar required to provide lawyerly assistance to all of the Sonoma County individuals and families that need it.

But it will help, a great deal.

It happened Saturday at the sold-out Hearts for Justice gala of Legal Aid of Sonoma County. The festivities at Santa Rosa Golf & Country Club kicked off with a leisurely period of cocktails, conversation, visits to the oyster bar and ducks into a photo booth.

Guests, many of them attorneys, judges and others involved in or supportive of the county’s legal system, then found a seat for dinner.

County Supervisor James Gore acted as emcee for a stage program that featured an address by U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena.

The audience was rapt as firestorm survivor Sean Place, a renter, recounted his odyssey and the essential help he received from Legal Aid of Sonoma County.

A live auction generated additional money to sustain the agency’s work on behalf of fire survivors and many others, among them abused and neglected children and victims of domestic violence. Legal Aid services include assistance also in the areas of elder law and advocacy for homeless people.

Once the program and a live auction wrapped up and the tables were cleared, it was time to party. A DJ struck up the first tune and dancers headed for the floor.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine