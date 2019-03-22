Gearhead: Travelin K9 Pet-Pilot, Snoozer’s Sporty Dog Bike Basket let you bring your best friend while you ride

Want to take your small pooch on a bicycle ride? You can do just that with sturdy pet carriers that attach to your bike’s handlebars or rear bicycle seat. Here are a couple of highly rated options to consider:

The handlebar-mounted Travelin K9 Pet-Pilot comes in two sizes. The “Original,” designed for dogs weighing less than 10 pounds, measures 14 inches by 9 inches. The “Max” is intended for dogs from 10-22 pounds (or two little ones who, combined, are under the maximum total weight); it measures 16 inches by 13 inches. Both offer strong bottom support and stability with a steel frame, provide a padded floor, air vents that flush out hot air and are guaranteed not to wobble.

Exterior material is made from water- and stain-resistant double-layer Oxford 600D; inside is soft and fuzzy, stain-resistant sherpa. Both versions have a 2-point chrome clasp safety leash that attaches to your dog’s harness, a safety strap running from handlebars to basket, a side mesh water bottle and a side pocket for keys, cellphone and other small items.

The Original weighs 3 pounds; the Max, 4.4 pounds. Both come in nine different colors. Handlebar mount and safety leash included in cost. Original is $89.95; Max is $99.95. travelin-k9.com

Snoozer’s Sporty Dog Bike Basket is another popular share-the-ride option for small dogs. It comes in one size only, capable of holding a dog of up to 15 pounds and easily attaches to handlebars with two straps. With a wipe-clean, durable polyester exterior and a removable inner pad, it provides a chin rest so your dog can relax comfortably while watching the world zip by.

The Sporty also offers a removable rain cover with an opening for your dog’s head to poke out, two large zippered pockets on the front, an internal harness for security and reflective accents for safety. Size: 10 by 10 by 13 inches Two color combinations: red/black/grey, orange/black/grey. $69.95. snoozerpetproducts.com

Both Travelin K9 and Snoozer products are carried by pet stores nationwide.