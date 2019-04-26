Gearhead: Fine-tuning the art of marshmallow roasting

Blue, sunny skies and warmish days: it’s time to start planning the kind of relaxing beach or camping excursions that end up with family and friends huddled around a campfire, swapping stories and roasting marshmallows.

Many readers may fondly remember sticking one of those gooey goodies onto a twig and then thrusting it into a fire, but the world of marshmallow roasting has become far more sophisticated over the years. Twigs can still do the job, but today a selection of telescoping and rotating forks do the job safer, easier and more neatly.

Consistently rated at the top of this fork heap is MalloMe’s 10-Fork Telescoping and Rotating Set. The forks extend to 30 inches (8 inches longer than most other forks), which keeps kids and adults at a good distance from the fire (although near enough for the thrill to remain intact). In addition, because the prongs on these forks are not sharp, kids won’t prick their fingers.

Other features include the fact that each fork is made from long-lasting stainless steel, has a wooden handle and a different-colored band on its base, possesses two prongs to prevent the marshmallow from spinning and falling off when it starts to melt, and retracts to a small size for storage in a heat-resistant canvas pouch. The set comes with a guide containing 10 recipes for s’mores and other treats. Usually $49.99 but now on sale for $29.95. mallome.com