Pamper mom with plants this Mother’s Day

SANTA ROSA

Mother’s Day in the garden

Celebrate Mother’s Day May 12 at Luther Burbank Home & Gardens with its annual plant sale. Explore with mom the nearly2 acres of spring gardens, and then treat her to a docent-assisted tour of Luther Burbank’s home.

There also will be plenty of plants, cultivated on the premises, for sale, as well as a gift shop to peruse and treats and music to enjoy.

Admission is $3, with children 12 and under free. Luther Burbank Home & Gardens is a registered national state and city historical landmark.

Details: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Luther Burbank Home & Gardens, 204 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-524-5445, burbankhome@lutherburbank.org

HEALDSBURG

Learn how to harvest perfume from roses with demonstration

Take a peek at the ancient process of producing rose water and rose oil extraction today and Sunday. You’ll be able to take part in the production by stuffing petals into antique copper stills while you take in the scent of rose petals. Demonstration begin at 10 a.m. A donation of $2 is requested. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Russian River Rose Company, 1685 Magnolia Drive, Healdsburg, 707-433-7455, russian-river-rose.com

FORT BRAGG

State’s biggest rhodie show comes to Mendocino Coast

Rhododendron lovers from throughout the west coast will make their way to Fort Bragg for the annual Rhododendron Show at Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens May 4 and 5.

The juried show is the largest of its kind in California, boasting more than 800 entries, filling a big tent with cascades of colors and fragrances.

In addition to competitive entries of rhodies, azaleas, bonsai and flower arrangements the show will feature plants for sale, photos and hourly drawings. Rhody’s Garden Cafe will be open both days serving lunch, snacks and ice cream.

This is a chance to claim some prized rhododendrons, while strolling through the Botanical Gardens own collection of more than 1,000 blooming rhodies, set among both formal gardens and woodland areas.

Mendocino Coast Botantical Gardens has one of the nation’s large collections of rhododendrons, many hybridized on the Mendocinco Coast. Local growers and member of the Noyo Chapter of the American Rhododendron Society, which is hosting the event, will be on hand to answer questions and offer tips on the best plants for your garden.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Admission is free with admission to the garden. $15; $10 for coast residents from Gualala to Westport and $8 for kids under 15. Children under 6 are free. $12seniors (65 and older).

GLEN ELLEN

Trees available in this oversized spring plant sale at Quarryhill

More than 130 species of trees, shrubs and herbaceous perennials will be available at Quarryhill’s spring plant sale today. These species, for the uninitiated, are native to temperate Asia and are descendants from plants grown from the wild, collected by seed. The inventory includes quite a range –– several species of magnolias, maples roses, dogwoods and camellias. Proceeds from the plant sale support the mission of the Quarryhill Botanical Garden –– to conserve plants and slow the loss of species. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 12841 Highway 12, Glen Ellen.

SANTA ROSA

Spring native plant sale helps teach low-maintenance gardening

The California Native Plant Society is having a plant sale May 4 to spread the word about native plants. The Milo Baker chapter is also hosting this sale to help people create low maintenance gardens, while raising funds for the chapter. The sale is a chance to discover unique shrubs, grasses and ground covers that are part of northern California. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Santa Rosa Laguna Foundation, 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa.

SANTA ROSA

Eclectic, low-water plants at this nursery sale at Willowside School

The Willowside School nursery will be holding a plant sale May 4 featuring a variety of low-water and drought-tolerant perennials. It will also showcase California natives, a multitude of succulents, as well as grasses, salvias and plants to attract benefit insects, butterflies and hummingbirds to the garden. In addition, the nursery has more than 40 varieties of special Japanese maples starting at $25. Plants are $4 for a gallon container. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5299 Hall Road, Santa Rosa, at Willowside Road. For information call Jan Lochner at 707-569-4724 or 4lochs@comcast.

