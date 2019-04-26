Olympic skier Jonny Moseley opens Corte Madera sports bar

Jonny Moseley, who popularized new school skiing with his groundbreaking tricks in the 1990s, has opened a sports bar/pizza restaurant in his native Marin County.

Moseley’s Spirits and Sports, opened in Corte Madera on April 22.

The restaurant is a partnership between Moseley and pizzeria owner Karen Goldberg, according to the Marin Independent Journal.

The new restaurant features 11 large-screen TVs, and separate from the sports viewing room is a lounge area with pool tables, shuffleboard, darts and classic video games.

On the menu is classic bar food, sandwiches, pizzas, barbecue and desserts.

“I’m looking forward to making Moseley’s my basecamp and bringing the community together for trivia nights, speaker series, post-softball game parties and good times all around,” Moseley told the newspaper.

Moseley won a gold medal at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Japan, when he pulled off the “Iron Cross”, crossing his skis midair during a jump. His stunts were a radical departure from old school tricks, ushering in a new era of aerial skiing.

Moseley’s is located at 55 Tamal Vista Blvd. in Corte Madera. It is open from 3:30 p.m. until midnight Mondays through Thursdays, noon until midnight Fridays and Saturdays, and noon until 10 p.m. Sundays.