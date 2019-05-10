5 fun outdoors events for the week of May 12

JAMES LANARAS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 10, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

NATURE HIKE, MAY 12

Sonoma: Free, guided, slow pace, 1-mile hike along the Montini Preserve Trail at Sonoma State Historic Park, 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Meet in the Vallejo Home parking lot at the end of 3rd Street West. For all ages; steady rain cancels. 707-938-9560.

RIDE OF SILENCE, MAY 15

Santa Rosa: The Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition’s Ride of Silence to honor bicyclists who have been injured or killed on the road and to raise awareness of sharing the road. Meet 7 p.m, 750 Mendocino Ave. www.bikesonoma.org. 707-545-0153.

EASY HIKE, MAY 18

Santa Rosa: Join Paula Phillips Marks on a 3-mile, moderately slow and easy hike along two trails among the wild roses at Trione-Annadel State Park, 6201 Channel Drive. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For ages 15 and older, no dogs allowed. Bring water and lunch. Meet at the end of the Richardson Trail Head parking lot at the end of Channel Drive. $7 day use fee per car. 707-539-3911.

ALASKA NATIVE DAY, MAY 18

Jenner: Celebrate Alaska Native Day, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Fort Ross State Historic Park, 19005 Coast Highway. Traditional dancing performances and native songs, and Qayaq seal skin hunting boat race. $8 per car. www.fortross.org. 707-847-3286.

KIDS TO PARKS DAY, MAY 18

Santa Rosa: Celebrate this nationwide day of outdoor exploration at Howarth Memorial Park, 630 Summerfield Road, with a free self-directed scavenger hunt for kids 6-12, and younger with an adult, to find a secret prize.11 a.m.-3 p.m. 707-543-3425, howarthpark@srcity.org.

FAMILY HIKES, MAY 18

Santa Rosa: Free 1-mile round-trip walks that include a science project along the way. 1 and 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. $7 parking. 707-539-2865 SonomaCountyParks,org.

James Lanaras

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine