5 fun outdoors events for the week of May 12

NATURE HIKE, MAY 12

Sonoma: Free, guided, slow pace, 1-mile hike along the Montini Preserve Trail at Sonoma State Historic Park, 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Meet in the Vallejo Home parking lot at the end of 3rd Street West. For all ages; steady rain cancels. 707-938-9560.

RIDE OF SILENCE, MAY 15

Santa Rosa: The Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition’s Ride of Silence to honor bicyclists who have been injured or killed on the road and to raise awareness of sharing the road. Meet 7 p.m, 750 Mendocino Ave. www.bikesonoma.org. 707-545-0153.

EASY HIKE, MAY 18

Santa Rosa: Join Paula Phillips Marks on a 3-mile, moderately slow and easy hike along two trails among the wild roses at Trione-Annadel State Park, 6201 Channel Drive. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For ages 15 and older, no dogs allowed. Bring water and lunch. Meet at the end of the Richardson Trail Head parking lot at the end of Channel Drive. $7 day use fee per car. 707-539-3911.

ALASKA NATIVE DAY, MAY 18

Jenner: Celebrate Alaska Native Day, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Fort Ross State Historic Park, 19005 Coast Highway. Traditional dancing performances and native songs, and Qayaq seal skin hunting boat race. $8 per car. www.fortross.org. 707-847-3286.

KIDS TO PARKS DAY, MAY 18

Santa Rosa: Celebrate this nationwide day of outdoor exploration at Howarth Memorial Park, 630 Summerfield Road, with a free self-directed scavenger hunt for kids 6-12, and younger with an adult, to find a secret prize.11 a.m.-3 p.m. 707-543-3425, howarthpark@srcity.org.

FAMILY HIKES, MAY 18

Santa Rosa: Free 1-mile round-trip walks that include a science project along the way. 1 and 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. $7 parking. 707-539-2865 SonomaCountyParks,org.

James Lanaras