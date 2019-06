3 fun events for the week of May 19

FAMILY FARM CHORES, MAY 19

Petaluma: Families help with daily farm chores and animal care, 8:30-10 a.m., Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Cannon Lane. Bring gloves and water bottles and wear farm appropriate shoes. Registration required, parking $7. Call 707-789-9699 or visit SonomaCountyParks.org

ARTS FESTIVAL, MAY 19

Santa Rosa: The free Matsuri! Japanese Arts Festival, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Julliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave. includes taiko drumming, martial arts, dance, music, tea ceremony, Kyogen theater and Japanese arts, crafts and food vendors. info@sonomamatsuri.com

SWIM LESSONS, MAY 19

Santa Rosa: Bilingual swim lessons for kids five and older and water safety information for parents, guardians. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Ridgway Swim Center, 455 Ridgway Ave. Register at 707-565-8034. SonomaCountyParks.org

James Lanaras