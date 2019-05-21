A la carte: Practice your cooking skills, eat endless oysters or sample wine this weekend

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 21, 2019

VALLEY FORD

Oysterpalooza festival gets cooking

The 12th annual Oysterpalooza! festival — the west county’s answer to BottleRock — will start jumpin’ with Cajun and Mexican food, Hurricanes and margaritas, plus Americana, rock and blues music from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Rocker Oysterfeller’s Kitchen + Saloon.

There will be oysters — of course — barbecued and on the half shell, Fried Oyster PoBoys, Smoked Brisket Tacos and other delicious fare cooked up by chef Brandon Guenther.

Four bands will play on the outdoor stage starting at 1 p.m. with The Texas II and 2 p.m. with the Black Sheep Brass Band. Van Goat follows at 3:30 p.m. and Retired Arann Harris pulls up the rear at 5:30 p.m.

Dress in layers as the coastal weather can vary wildly throughout the day. Bring blankets and/or lowback chairs for the concert. Tickets are $25 per person (oysterpalooza.brownpapertickets.com) or $28 at the door. Children ages 6 to 12 are $10. 14415 Highway 1.

HEALDSBURG

Let Barndiva grill for you

The Gallery Bar in Studio Barndiva will host two garden parties from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 26 and 27, featuring kegs and brewers from Seismic Brewing Co. and a special Middle Eastern menu by Grillmaster Jordy Morgan.

Beverages also include pitchers of sangria and house cocktails. The all-diva band, Foxes in the Henhouse, will crank up the live tunes at 5 p.m. Monday in the garden.

There are no reservations for either day, but you might want to arrive early to grab a table. 237 Center St.

SEBASTOPOL

Saucy cooking class at Ceres

Ceres Community Project Chef Gabrielle Salomon will give a class on healthy “Sauces, Dressings, Spreads and Pesto” from 6 to 8 p.m. May 29 at the Ceres Community Meeting Room.

The students will learn how to make Tahini Miso Sauce, Hummus 3 Ways, Kale Pesto and other dressings for salads or steamed vegetables.

Cost is $10 to $40 per person. To reserve: ceresproject.org. 7351 Bodega Ave.

SONOMA

“Yes way” to Rosé Day

The girl & the Fig will celebrate International Rosé Day from 1 to 4 p.m. June 8 with a party at their pop-up event space, Suite D.

Guests will be welcomed with tastes of rosé and an array of bites, including wood-fired pizzas, grilled cheeses sandwich bites, Caesar salad and a selection of mini desserts. Pastry Chef Jenna Katsaros will also serve a special Frosé Sorbet.

There will be several, local rosé producers pouring at the event, including Cline, Imagery, Three Sticks Wines and Boisset Collection.

Tickets are $30. To reserve: therhoneroom.com/shop-events. 21800 Schellville Road.

NAPA

Get cooking with Cakebread Cellars

Cakebread Cellars’ Culinary Director Brian Streeter will give a cooking class at Napa’s newest cooking school, The Village Food & Wine Center, from 7 to 9 p.m. May 30.

The cooking demo also includes a four-course tasting menu paired with Cakebread wines and recipe cards.

Tickets are $125. To reserve: villagenapavalley.com. 850 Bordeaux Way.

HEALDSBURG

Tuesday market opens on Plaza

The Healdsburg Farmers’ Market returns from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, in the downtown Plaza, in conjunction with the Tuesday evening music series.

The mid-week market offers locally grown produce and flowers, meats, eggs, seafood, baked goods, chocolates, hummus, dates and other tasty treats for cooking and picnicking.

Serving up prepared foods will be Tisza Bistro and Healdsburg Bagel, Myriad Coffee Co. will pour Retrograde Coffee.

For updates, go to healdsburgfarmersmarket.org or call 707-824-8717.

SANTA ROSA

Unwind with Harvest Uncorked benefit

Harvest Uncorked will debut a new tasting event from noon to 3 p.m. June 2 at the Santa Rosa Golf & Country Club.

The afternoon will feature wines, spirits and bites from the more than 30 partners in Harvest Card, a membership card that gives discounts, priority access and complimentary tastings to member wineries, restaurants, hotels and more.

Tickets are $80, to benefit Sonoma Family Meal. To reserve: GetHarvestCard.com. 333 Country Club Drive.

POINT REYES

The Fork rolls out new classes, Friday tours

The Fork at Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. is offering a new round of summer cooking classes, events and Friday Farm tours at its creamery perched above Tomales Bay.

The cooking school will offer a series of Farm Dinners at 5:30 p.m. July 18, Aug. 15 and Sept. 19. Tickets are $85.

Jennifer Luttrell and Colleen Richardson will teach a Farmers Market Fresh cooking class at 10 a.m. July 12. A Cookbook Lunch featuring Matthew Accarino of SPQR in San Francisco will be held at 12:30 Aug. 9. Cost is $125.

The creamery will kick off the return of the Friday Farm Tours at 12:30 p.m. Friday with a special farm lunch, walking tour and cheese tasting. Tickets are $45.

Friday Farm Tours will continue every Friday through October. Cost is $25 and reservations are required.

To reserve for classes or tours: pointreyescheese.com. 14700 Highway 1.

NAPA

Public tastings at Copia

Kerrin Laz, former wine director of Dean & DeLuca, has opened her wine bar daily for walk-in tastings at The CIA at Copia.

K. LAZ at CIA at Copia, previously offered by appointment only, includes tastings from some of California’s most compelling, cult-status wines.

It still offers customized, sit-down private tastings by appointment for groups. Food pairings are also available upon request.

K. LAZ is open from 1 to 4 p.m. daily and wines are priced per taste. For more information: ciaatcopia.com/k-laz. 500 First St.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

