A la carte: Practice your cooking skills, eat endless oysters or sample wine this weekend

VALLEY FORD

Oysterpalooza festival gets cooking

The 12th annual Oysterpalooza! festival — the west county’s answer to BottleRock — will start jumpin’ with Cajun and Mexican food, Hurricanes and margaritas, plus Americana, rock and blues music from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Rocker Oysterfeller’s Kitchen + Saloon.

There will be oysters — of course — barbecued and on the half shell, Fried Oyster PoBoys, Smoked Brisket Tacos and other delicious fare cooked up by chef Brandon Guenther.

Four bands will play on the outdoor stage starting at 1 p.m. with The Texas II and 2 p.m. with the Black Sheep Brass Band. Van Goat follows at 3:30 p.m. and Retired Arann Harris pulls up the rear at 5:30 p.m.

Dress in layers as the coastal weather can vary wildly throughout the day. Bring blankets and/or lowback chairs for the concert. Tickets are $25 per person (oysterpalooza.brownpapertickets.com) or $28 at the door. Children ages 6 to 12 are $10. 14415 Highway 1.

HEALDSBURG

Let Barndiva grill for you

The Gallery Bar in Studio Barndiva will host two garden parties from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 26 and 27, featuring kegs and brewers from Seismic Brewing Co. and a special Middle Eastern menu by Grillmaster Jordy Morgan.

Beverages also include pitchers of sangria and house cocktails. The all-diva band, Foxes in the Henhouse, will crank up the live tunes at 5 p.m. Monday in the garden.

There are no reservations for either day, but you might want to arrive early to grab a table. 237 Center St.

SEBASTOPOL

Saucy cooking class at Ceres

Ceres Community Project Chef Gabrielle Salomon will give a class on healthy “Sauces, Dressings, Spreads and Pesto” from 6 to 8 p.m. May 29 at the Ceres Community Meeting Room.

The students will learn how to make Tahini Miso Sauce, Hummus 3 Ways, Kale Pesto and other dressings for salads or steamed vegetables.

Cost is $10 to $40 per person. To reserve: ceresproject.org. 7351 Bodega Ave.

SONOMA

“Yes way” to Rosé Day

The girl & the Fig will celebrate International Rosé Day from 1 to 4 p.m. June 8 with a party at their pop-up event space, Suite D.

Guests will be welcomed with tastes of rosé and an array of bites, including wood-fired pizzas, grilled cheeses sandwich bites, Caesar salad and a selection of mini desserts. Pastry Chef Jenna Katsaros will also serve a special Frosé Sorbet.

There will be several, local rosé producers pouring at the event, including Cline, Imagery, Three Sticks Wines and Boisset Collection.

Tickets are $30. To reserve: therhoneroom.com/shop-events. 21800 Schellville Road.

NAPA

Get cooking with Cakebread Cellars

Cakebread Cellars’ Culinary Director Brian Streeter will give a cooking class at Napa’s newest cooking school, The Village Food & Wine Center, from 7 to 9 p.m. May 30.

The cooking demo also includes a four-course tasting menu paired with Cakebread wines and recipe cards.

Tickets are $125. To reserve: villagenapavalley.com. 850 Bordeaux Way.

HEALDSBURG

Tuesday market opens on Plaza

The Healdsburg Farmers’ Market returns from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, in the downtown Plaza, in conjunction with the Tuesday evening music series.

The mid-week market offers locally grown produce and flowers, meats, eggs, seafood, baked goods, chocolates, hummus, dates and other tasty treats for cooking and picnicking.