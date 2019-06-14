Venturing Out: hike, race or swim this month

FULL MOON PADDLE, JUNE 16

Healdsburg: Paddle a kayak under the full moon, 7:30-10 p.m. at Riverfront Regional Park, 7821 Eastside Road. $45 per person fee includes kayak, paddle and life jacket, limited space available, registration required, parking $7. Contact Shelly Spriggs 707-539-2865 or at Shelly.Spriggs@sonoma-county.org.

MORNING WALK, JUNE 16

Kenwood: Join Carolyn Greene on a 3-mile walk, 9-11 a.m. at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Meet at the White Barn parking lot, bring water and a snack. sugarloafpark.org.

FULL MOON HIKE, JUNE 16

Kenwood: Take a moderate to strenuous 4-mile hike, 7-10 p.m. at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. $10 parking. Bring water and snacks and extra layers of clothing. sugarloafpark.org.

SOLSTICE HIKE, JUNE 21

Rohnert Park: Take a hike on the longest day of the year 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Crane Creek Regional Park, 5000 Pressley Road. Registration required, parking $7. Contact Katja Svendsen 707-539-2865, Katja.Svendsen@sonoma-county.org

HIKE, JUNE 22

Glen Ellen: Join naturalist John Lynch on a 5.5-mile hike, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on the Upper Fallen Bridge Trail at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Meet in the parking lot as you enter the park, Bring water, hiking poles, snacks and dress in layers. $10 vehicle fee. jacklondonpark.com 707-938-5216.

FOOT RACE, JUNE 22

Petaluma: The Petaluma Footrace returns after a three-year absence. Choose from 3- and 5-mile races for adults and youth age 18 and younger, starting 8 a.m. at Ellis Creek and Shollenberger Park, 1400 Cader Lane. Adult registration $40, youth $20. A post-races family expo includes food, beverages, music and offerings from local businesses and sponsors. Register and get details at petalumafootrace.com. or call Petaluma Parks and Recreation 707-778-4380.

PUEBLO DAY, JUNE 22

Sonoma: Celebrate the first 40 years of Pueblo de Sonoma, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Sonoma Barracks in Sonoma State Historic Park, 20 E. Spain St. Exhibits, demonstrations, crafts, period costumes, live music and original artifacts. Free. sonomaparks.org. 707-938-9560.

SWIM LESSON, JUNE 23

Santa Rosa: Bilingual swim lesson for kids age 5 and older and water safety instruction for parents or guardians, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Sonoma County Family YMCA, 1111 College Ave. Call 707-565-8034 to register and for information.

— James Lanaras