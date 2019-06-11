Seasonal Pantry: Refreshing sips for the summer

It is quite possible that it is going to be a long, hot summer, with the county receiving its first Red Flag warning of the season a few days into June. Some of us have been rubbing our eyes as we look to the sky to try to determine where the smoke is from (Yolo County).

This will mean a lot of things when it comes to our gardens, farms, vineyards, and ranches. When will there be no more pasture for grazing? How many days over 90 degrees before tomato plants and grapevines shut down?

Hot weather is nearly as tricky a time as a freeze or rains that come at the wrong time.

Combine these considerations with the likelihood of power outages when it’s windy and the ever-present fear of fire, and it seems that summer could be a tricky time, rather than a season of leisurely barbecues, swimming parties, and afternoons spent sipping beer and wine.

Paying attention to your diet and making a few seasonal adjustments can help you navigate whatever Mother Nature has in store for us until fall or winter rains finally come.

If you regularly drink soda, including diet soda, now would be a great time to reconsider that indulgence. Unless you are drinking a boutique soda from a small producer, you are either taking in a lot of sugar or the metabolic destabilizers in diet soda. Both have a negative impact on health and, in hot weather, we tend to drink more of whatever our beverage of choice is.

The same is true with alcohol. A glass of cold white wine, sparkling wine, or beer feels refreshing when we drink it, but the alcohol has the opposite effect on our bodies. When temperatures soar and you really want a drink, it is best to go with something lower in alcohol than something that weighs in at 14, 15, and even 16 percent. I prefer Vinho Verde, an effervescent white wine from Portugal that is usually about 9% alcohol, when there’s a heat wave.

There are, of course, many options that involve neither sugar and chemicals nor alcohol. Flavored waters, which were promoted by the state’s 2012 “Rethink Your Drink” campaign, are your best bets, with shrubs and agua fresca the second and third best options, along with ice tea, ice coffee and lemonade.

Today’s recipes are those that are best right now. As different crops ripen, it will be time to move on to other ingredients.

------

Water flavored with a wide range of herbs, spices, fruits, and even vegetables have become so popular that there is now a big retail market for them. But, honestly, it’s rather foolish to buy something so simple that you can easily make at home. And homemade will be better than what you buy, too. Certainly, if you need to snag something when you’re out and about, a commercial flavored water is probably your best choice. But keeping a jug in the fridge, rather than a bunch of bottles and cans, is a good idea, too.

Flavored Water

Makes 2 quarts

— Flavoring agents (see list below)

— High-quality tap water or spring water