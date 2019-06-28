Hike to see fireworks and more in Sonoma County this week

FAMILY KAYAKING, JUNE 30

Santa Rosa: Families learn basic paddling techniques in English and Spanish and water safety tips on the calm waters of Spring Lake, 9-10:30 a.m. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. $20 a person, registration required. Parking $7 for nonregional parks members. 707-565-3080, SonomaCountyParks.org.

CRUISE IN, JUNE 30

Petaluma: Free classic car show, classic food and classic rock oldies, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 101 Fourth St. at C Street. The owner of the judge’s favorite gets a giant sundae. 707-762 -6424. visit fourthandsea.com/home.html.

FAMILY FARM CHORES, JULY 3

Petaluma: Families feed goats and chickens, collect eggs, clean pens and do other daily farm chores 8:30-10 a.m. at Tolay Ranch Regional Park, 5869 Cannon Lane. All ages welcome, registration required, parking $7 for non-regional parks members. 707- 289-9699. SonomaCountyParks.org.

FIREWORKS HIKE, JULY 4

Kenwood: Bill and Dave’s 6.5-mile hike to the summit of Bald Mountain is an annual event. Meet at 6:45 p.m. in the group campsite near the Ferguson Observatory in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. After viewing Bay Area fireworks shows below, the hikers return to the parking area around 11 p.m. $50. To order tickets visit sugarloafpark.org. 707-833-5712.

NUESTROS PARQUES, JULY 6

Sonoma: A bilingual naturalist leads a free 2-4 mile nature walk 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Maxwell Farms Regional Park, 100 Verano Ave. Bring a reusable water bottle, your own plates, utensils and a healthy lunch to share at a potluck when the hike ends at noon. 707-565-7888. SonomaCountyParks.org.

DRAGONFLY WALK, JULY 6

Santa Rosa: Naturalist John Lynch leads a leisurely 6-mile round-trip walk to Lake Ilsanjo in Trione-Annadel State Park to look for butterflies and dragonflies 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Meet at the parking lot at the end of Channel Drive, 1 mile past the stop sign. Bring water and lunch. Dogs not allowed. 707-539-3911.

NATURE HIKE, JULY 6

Kenwood: Take a 1.4-mile guided hike along Sonoma Creek, 10-11:30 a.m. at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. Meet at the visitors center. sugarloafpark.org 707-833-5712.

James Lanaras