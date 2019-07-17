A la carte: Barbecue, wine, beer and burgers on the menu for July

santa rosa

Zinfandel Barbecue at St. Francis Winery

St. Francis Winemaker Katie Madigan will host a Zinfandel Barbecue at 6:30 p.m. July 27 at the east Santa Rosa winery.

Madigan will showcase the winery’s Artisan Collection zinfandels paired with barbecue and share her stories of the varietal, the vineyards and the nuances of the old vine wines.

Tickets are $160, including food, wine, tax and tip. To reserve: stfranciswinery.com. 100 Pythian Road.

HEALDSBURG

Zin & BBQ Festival fires up at Seghesio

Celebrate summer with an All-American BBQ festival at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Seghesio Family Vineyards.

The family-friendly event will pay homage to the old-fashioned county fair while serving up backyard BBQ favorites from Executive Chef Peter Janiak, live music by SoulShine and award-winning wines.

Tickets are $75, $40 if you are under 21. To reserve: seghesio.com. 700 Grove St.

SANTA ROSA

A day of wine for Fountaingrove AVA

A dozen wineries will pour wines from the Fountaingrove AVA (American Viticultural Area) from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 3 at Bastoni Vineyard during Fountaingrove Day IV.

Presented by the Fountaingrove District AVA, the afternoon also includes a catered lunch from Cattlemens restaurant, speakers, vineyard tours and a raffle.

Tickets are $50. To reserve: fountaingroveava.com. 2020 Riebli Road.

PETALUMA

Black Knight opens tasting room

Black Knight Vineyards, a family-run winery producing small-lot, estate pinot noir, chardonnay and sparkling wines, has opened a tasting room in Petaluma.

The vineyards, which are planted between two fault lines in the heart of Bennett Valley, has been planted with grapes since the 1880s. The Black family purchased the property in 2007 and planted cool climate varietals.

The tasting room is located at 155 Petaluma Boulevard North. blackknightvineyards.com.

ROHNERT pARK

Old Caz Brewing opens taproom

Old Caz Brewing, named after Old Cazadero Road in western Sonoma County, has opened its own taproom in Rohnert Park.

The 35-person taproom sells growlers to go and will fill up growlers if you bring your own. Non-alcoholic options include cold brew coffee on nitro, kombucha and shrubs.

Old Caz brews can be found on tap at more than three dozen bars and restaurants throughout Sonoma County. The line brewed by partners Tom Edwards and Bryan Rengel include One Way IPA, which is crisp, dry and hop-flavored; Free Craig’s Hazy IPA, which is softer and more tropical; RPX Juicy Pale Ale, honoring Rohnert Park’s expressway; and Skaggs Stout, commemorating the wild island at the southeast corner of Sonoma County.

Plans call for adding regular food catering, expanding the taproom hours and adding a patio. The taproom is located at 5625 State Farm Drive, Suite 17. oldcaz.com

windsor

No Quarter brewpub opens

No Quarter Brewing, founded by three friends who have been brewing together at home for many years, has opened a taproom and brewpub in Windsor.

The taproom offers small-batch craft beers produced onsite, including Backslider Stout, Tears for Balder, Blak Eye Rye IPA, Hazy Daze, Squeeze My Mandarina, Varangian Lime and Brown Bear. The pub menu includes sausages made by Journeyman Meat Co. of Healdsburg.

No Quarter Brewing is located at 8786 Lakewood Drive. noquarterbrewing.com