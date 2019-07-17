A la carte: Barbecue, wine, beer and burgers on the menu for July

July 16, 2019, 5:17PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

santa rosa

Zinfandel Barbecue at St. Francis Winery

St. Francis Winemaker Katie Madigan will host a Zinfandel Barbecue at 6:30 p.m. July 27 at the east Santa Rosa winery.

Madigan will showcase the winery’s Artisan Collection zinfandels paired with barbecue and share her stories of the varietal, the vineyards and the nuances of the old vine wines.

Tickets are $160, including food, wine, tax and tip. To reserve: stfranciswinery.com. 100 Pythian Road.

HEALDSBURG

Zin & BBQ Festival fires up at Seghesio

Celebrate summer with an All-American BBQ festival at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Seghesio Family Vineyards.

The family-friendly event will pay homage to the old-fashioned county fair while serving up backyard BBQ favorites from Executive Chef Peter Janiak, live music by SoulShine and award-winning wines.

Tickets are $75, $40 if you are under 21. To reserve: seghesio.com. 700 Grove St.

SANTA ROSA

A day of wine for Fountaingrove AVA

A dozen wineries will pour wines from the Fountaingrove AVA (American Viticultural Area) from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 3 at Bastoni Vineyard during Fountaingrove Day IV.

Presented by the Fountaingrove District AVA, the afternoon also includes a catered lunch from Cattlemens restaurant, speakers, vineyard tours and a raffle.

Tickets are $50. To reserve: fountaingroveava.com. 2020 Riebli Road.

PETALUMA

Black Knight opens tasting room

Black Knight Vineyards, a family-run winery producing small-lot, estate pinot noir, chardonnay and sparkling wines, has opened a tasting room in Petaluma.

The vineyards, which are planted between two fault lines in the heart of Bennett Valley, has been planted with grapes since the 1880s. The Black family purchased the property in 2007 and planted cool climate varietals.

The tasting room is located at 155 Petaluma Boulevard North. blackknightvineyards.com.

ROHNERT pARK

Old Caz Brewing opens taproom

Old Caz Brewing, named after Old Cazadero Road in western Sonoma County, has opened its own taproom in Rohnert Park.

The 35-person taproom sells growlers to go and will fill up growlers if you bring your own. Non-alcoholic options include cold brew coffee on nitro, kombucha and shrubs.

Old Caz brews can be found on tap at more than three dozen bars and restaurants throughout Sonoma County. The line brewed by partners Tom Edwards and Bryan Rengel include One Way IPA, which is crisp, dry and hop-flavored; Free Craig’s Hazy IPA, which is softer and more tropical; RPX Juicy Pale Ale, honoring Rohnert Park’s expressway; and Skaggs Stout, commemorating the wild island at the southeast corner of Sonoma County.

Plans call for adding regular food catering, expanding the taproom hours and adding a patio. The taproom is located at 5625 State Farm Drive, Suite 17. oldcaz.com

windsor

No Quarter brewpub opens

No Quarter Brewing, founded by three friends who have been brewing together at home for many years, has opened a taproom and brewpub in Windsor.

The taproom offers small-batch craft beers produced onsite, including Backslider Stout, Tears for Balder, Blak Eye Rye IPA, Hazy Daze, Squeeze My Mandarina, Varangian Lime and Brown Bear. The pub menu includes sausages made by Journeyman Meat Co. of Healdsburg.

No Quarter Brewing is located at 8786 Lakewood Drive. noquarterbrewing.com

GUERNEVILLE

The Farmhand market reopens after flooding

The Farmhand market, deli and espresso bar as reopened along the Russian River after being temporarily closed from the February flood.

Owners Jason and Lisa Flint sold gift certificates to help fund repairs, and The Farmhand is once again serving deli sandwiches, take-out dinners and other gourmet foods.

The Farmhand is located at 15025 River Road. 707-604-7795.

GEYSERVILLE

Chef’s Table benefit at Robert Young Winery

PianoSonoma Music Festival will host a special Chef’s Table event at 6:30 p.m. July 28 at Robert Young Estate Winery.

The evening includes a sunset reception and wine tasting, dinner by Pascaline Fine Catering, wines from Robert Young Estate Winery and chamber music from pianoSonoma artists in residence.

Tickets are $225. To reserve: pianosonoma.org. 5102 Red Winery Road.

NAPA

Burger pop-up at Copia

Hamburger expert George Motz will bring his Burger Pop-Up World Tour to the CIA at Copia from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 20, to launch Copia’s new weekly outdoor film series, Cinema Under the Stars.

Motz will serve is Oklahoma Fried Onion Cheeseburger with beer or soda and strawberry shortcake. After sunset, guests are invited to hang out in the gardens for a free screening of the classic foodie film, “Big Night.”

During the film, guests will be able to purchase popcorn and soft-serve ice cream along with pizzas, barbecue and garden-inspired salads from Grove, an al fresco late night spot at Copia. Tickets to the burger pop-up cost $20. To reserve: ciaatcopia.com/motz

Cinema Under the Stars will begin its weekly run on July 23 and take place every Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. through Oct. 29. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and seat cushions. For a complete list of the films, go to ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.

The CIA at Copia is located at 500 First St.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine