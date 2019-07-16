Dear Abby: Acquaintance ticked off about friend’s pricey lunch order

JEANNE PHILLIPS
DEAR ABBY
July 16, 2019, 11:57AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Dear Abby: I recently took a friend out to lunch as a thank-you. We are both retired, and she knows my budget is limited. She ordered a very expensive glass of wine, two full meals, the most expensive dessert on the menu and coffee. I ordered my meal and a glass of water.

Of course, no one could consume that much food for lunch. She left with three bags of leftovers, and I was left with an extremely large bill and a bad taste in my mouth. Is it just me or do you agree this is bad manners? If I truly thought she needed this food to get through the week, there’d be no problem. But this person is wealthy.

— Ticked off in Texas

Dear Ticked Off: What happened proves the truth of the adage that because people have money doesn’t guarantee they have class. The next time she does you a favor and you want to repay her, buy her a nice card. And if you have a meal together, ask for separate checks.

