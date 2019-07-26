Poketo creators' new book highlights creative homes, including this Sea Ranch gem

Have you ever walked into the home of an artist, or a musician or someone with a wildly creative mind and felt overcome with wonderment? How did she think of doing her walls that way? Wow. It never would have occurred to me to turn a corner into a cool meditation space. Who would have thought that a collection of souvenir pins or a stack of books could be made to look like a well planned accent piece?

Creative people don’t necessarily need an interior designer to hold their hand. Their homes and offices and studios are uniquely their own, reflecting not just their personal taste, but really, on a deep level, who they are.

Ted Vadakan and Angie Myung, co-creators of the hip design stores and galleries called Poketo in Los Angeles, thought it would be fascinating to offer a look inside the homes of highly creative people they have come to know, unpacking what they did within their personal space, and why. They share their discoveries in a new book, “Creative Spaces: People, Homes and Studios to Inspire.”

It is a design book like no other (Chronicle Books.) Most home design books show off the work of professional interior designers and architects, hired to create chic abodes for their clients. But sometimes the result is a showplace that reflects the designers’ aesthetic more than the personality of the owners. Vadakan and Myung took a different approach. The pair paid a call to the homes of 24 creatives — chefs, designers, writers, architects, musicians and entrepreneurs who, as they say in the forward, “strive to live artful, intentional lives.” Their mission? To explore the changing relationship and interaction they have with their personal spaces.

“The book is about how inspiring it is to see the lives, the homes and working spaces of these independent creatives and how they’ve made it work,” Vadakan said.

David Irvin, a creator director and graphic designer, found a dilapidated house in one of the oldest neighborhoods in Los Angeles and created a compound. Behind the historic charm of the main house he built a two story modern house of industrial materials covered in Corten steel. Within is an airy open layout trimmed in seven different types of wood and a mix of contemporary, mid century and vintage pieces. As he explains, at 47 he feels he’s grown into his skin enough to feel OK being weird.

Among the coolest things they came across was a house within the home of Brooklyn artists Terri Chiao and Adam Frezza, who work under the portmanteau Chiaozza.

They live in an industrial loft in Brooklyn and built within it a separate cabin and a treehouse bedroom. These plywood structures, along with other handmade furniture, give the space the feeling of a playground. They have, said Vadakan and Myung, taken the blank canvas of an open industrial space into their own “miniature village,” where they play with their infant daughter.

“They create wild work. it’s so bright and colorful. It’s just fantastical,” he said of their work and their space, which has kind of a Dr. Seuss quality to it.

Also featured are entrepreneurs Shew Rush and Kevin Lane of The Sea Ranch, where Vadakan and Myung, who live in Mount Washington north of Los Angeles, also maintain a second home.