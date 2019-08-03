Blogger behind Design Milk leads talk in Healdsburg

PEG MELNIK
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 2, 2019, 5:05PM
Updated 3 hours ago

healdsburg

Design Milk’s Derringer moderates talk

Jaime Derringer, author of the popular blog Design Milk, will moderate a salon talk with some leading names in the design world on Aug. 11 at Harmon Guest House.

The third in a series of “Elevated Talks” in hotel’s rooftop event space, the talk, “Designing the Magic,” is co-hosted by Circe Sher, co-founder of Piazza Hospitality, and Rog Forbes, founder of Design within Reach and Public Bikes.

In keeping with the theme, the evening will kick off with a live performance from illusionist and designer Andrew Evans. The evening will include presentations from internationally acclaimed professionals, including hotelier and designer Liz Lambert, founder of Bunkhouse Group, music industry marketer Bruce Flohr, who signed such acts as the Dave Matthews Band and Foo Fighters during his time at RCA Records, and award-winning museum architect Kulapat Yantrasat

Derringers will host a Q&A session after presentations by the various guests.

It is the third installment in the “Rooftop Series” of salons exploring art, architecture and design at the downtown Healdsburg guest house. A portion of the proceeds will go to The Russian Riverkeeper, a Healdsburg-based non-profit that actively pursues conservation of the Russian River. Tickets $125; overnight packages begin at $799. 3:30-6:30 p.m. 227 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. 707-431-8220; harmonguesthouse.com.

SANTA ROSA

Get jump on ideas for fall edible garden

It’s not too early to think about your fall garden. The Sonoma County Master Gardeners will lead a free workshop today on the best and easiest ways to grow garlic, onions, carrots and leeks, as well as delicious greens. They will also cover timing, seeding versus starts, and more.

There will be hands-on demonstrations and a seed giveaway. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Harvest for the Hungry Garden, 1717 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa, behind the Methodist Church. sonomamastergardeners.org.

glen ellen

Propagation workshop with Quarryhill expert

Quarryhill Nursery Manager Samantha Myhre will teach the magic of propagation in a workshop on Aug. 9 and Aug. 10. Myhre will show how propagating plants enables you to grow new plants that are identical to the original.

You’ll learn how to take cuttings and how to care for the plants after you make the cuts. Everyone at the workshop will take cuttings of both perennials and shrubs, going home with 6 different species of plants. After the workshop they’ll know how to take cuttings in their own garden.

The workshop fee is $40. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Quarryhill Botanical Garden, 12841 Sonoma Hwy, Glen Ellen, 707-996-3166, quarryhillbg.org.

SANTA ROSA

Take in free talks at Sonoma County Fair

The Sonoma County master Gardeners plan a series of free talks and demonstrations at The Sonoma County Fair starting today.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Master Gardeners will talk about how to reduce water use. At 1 p.m. Sunday people can catch a two-hour workshop on how to prepare your landscape to improve its chances for withstanding a wildfire.

On Saturday Aug. 10, Master Gardeners will explain how to attract bees and other benefits to the garden at 11 a.m. At 1 p.m. they will lead a workshop on Easy-to-Grow succulents. At 3 p.m. they will dive into a talk on worm composting.

At 11 a.m. Aug. 11, Master Gardeners will discuss edible leading.

All of the talks will be in the courtyard outside the Hall of Flowers.

SANTA ROSA

Chance to buy plants at Hall of Flowers sale

For some people, the annual Sonoma County Fair Hall of Flowers plant sale is something they look forward to every year.

The sale is a chance to scoop up the spoils from the big display gardens in the Hall of Flowers. Many exhibitors sell not just plants from their gardens but some of their props to help offset their costs. Some regulars scope out things they love from the gardens and hope will show up at the sale.

The sale runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. the last day of the fair, Aug. 11 and continues the next morning from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Garden Building and Hall of Flowers will close at 6 p.m. Aug. 11 to set up and reopen an hour later.

PETALUMA

Historian delves into secrets of D Street

Historian Katherine Rinehart will give a talk today on the architecture and history of D Street, for generations the grandest address in Petaluma.

Rinehart is the author of “Petaluma: A History in Architecture,” and oversees the History and Genealogy Library and County Archives within the Sonoma County Library. She also is the past president of the Petaluma Museum, a recipient of Petaluma’s Good Egg Award and a current member of the California 2020 Women’s Suffrage Project Sonoma County. 10:30 a.m. to noon, Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma.

Send Home and Garden news to peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. Send email at least three weeks in advance of an event.

