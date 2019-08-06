Tips for staying safe when eating raw meat

When I was quite young, way before I hit my teens and likely when I was still in second or third grade, my mother took me to my doctor, a wonderful pediatrician named Delphine Palm, one of just two pediatricians in Vallejo, where I grew up.

The reason for the visit was my fondness for raw meat, especially beef and lamb. My mother, who would not eat any meat that wasn’t very well done, was afraid of my preference and assumed it signaled some sort of psychological abnormality.

I still remember Dr. Palm’s words.

“Freda,” she said to my mother, “it’s a delicacy in Europe. Leave her alone.”

I kept my head down as I heard the words but my smile could have lit up the entire town.

I’ve been eating raw meat ever since, though I no longer have to steal it when someone’s head is turned. I love carpaccio, which is, very thinly sliced raw beef, sushi, and poke, and I long to try Germany’s pork tartare. I’ve eaten beef tartare, the classic French/Belgian dish of seasoned raw beef in Seattle, at Cafe Campagne, across the alley from the original Sur La Table. I’ve eaten it in Paris, in the South of France, and in too many San Francisco restaurants to name. If it is on the menu, I can’t resist it.

For a while, a restaurant in Yountville was the only place in the North Bay that offered it. I was so excited to see it on the menu that I always ordered it, but was disappointed each time, as it had a sweetness to it that I found unpleasant. I’d try to balance the sweetness with more salt but it never worked. Finally, I asked and was told that the sweetness was from ketchup.

What? And why? I’d never had that anywhere else, or read it in recipes.

Eventually, a friend who is a wonderful chef and I had a conversation. He insisted that ketchup is an essential ingredient in steak tartare. I probably told him he was crazy.

And so, for years, I have eaten steak tartare only at home. And then, a few weeks ago, a friend and I went to the new Fern Bar in The Barlow. Steak tartare is on the menu. I asked our water if it had ketchup in it and he didn’t know, so he asked in the kitchen. No, it doesn’t! he told me and so I ordered it.

It is a delicious version, with just the right texture — not homogenous — and the right spicing, including little crystals of flake salt on top.

The FDA, CDC and countless nutritionists would wag their fingers at me, as they are always warning that rare meat and raw fish are extremely dangerous. Whole cuts of meat and fish, they say, must be at 145 degrees or above to be safe. Burgers and other ground meat must be cooked to at least 160 degrees. Turkey, we are told, must be cooked to 165 degrees, which is guaranteed to give you dry, tough meat. I suppose that is what gravy is for.

Better safe than sorry, they all say, as they base their recommendations on meats from large factory farms and national distributors.

My response is why bother? At those temperatures, most cuts of meat and fish have lost their flavor and their pleasing textures. Stews and braises are the exceptions but those techniques are designed for tougher cuts that need long, slow cooking.