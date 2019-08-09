Do you know the lingo of wine harvest?

If you don’t, this season you’ll find yourself on the outside of the magic looking in. Keep this in mind. A winemaker has the same passion as a chef, but the geeky mad scientist can’t explain the recipe as easily. While the steps aren’t complicated, most involve a chemistry lesson. Here’s a quick hit glossary that will help you follow the action.

Fermentation: This is harvest in a nutshell – the process that turns grape juice into wine. In tech speak, here’s what happens: The yeast are the microorganisms that are the change agents. They produce enzymes that convert sugar into alcohol and carbon dioxide, and voilà! Grape juice becomes wine.

Press Wine: This is the juice that’s extracted under pressure. For this reason it has more backbone – more flavor and often more tannins than free-run juice.

Early Harvest: This refers to the grapes picked early in the season. They are lower in alcohol and less sweet. Wine produced from grapes destined for sparkling wines and/rosé are fall into this category.

Late Harvest: These grapes are picked later in the harvest season to produce botrytized and dessert wines. These grapes are at a higher sugar (Brix) level than normal.

Lees: This points to the sediment remaining in the barrel or tank during and after fermentation. Sur lie aging refers to wine aging in its lees or sediment.

Maceration: This refers to the steeping of the grape skins and solids during fermentation and the alcohol extracts tannin and color from the skins.

