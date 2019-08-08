How, when and where to watch August's Perseid meteor show

As summer comes to a close, astronomy fans have one last hurrah to look forward to before preparing for fall: the Perseid meteor shower.

Every August, the Swift-Tuttle comet puts on a fantastic month-long show for onlookers across the country as its orbit crosses paths with Earth's, leaving behind debris that streaks across the sky.



According to NASA, 15 to 20 meteors per hour be viewable during the Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 peak, despite some extra light from an expected full moon which will wash out part of the shower, according to NASA.

It will be easiest to see meteors between 2 a.m. time and dawn.

The shower is ongoing, and will be able to be viewed starting at 9 p.m..



Tips for successful viewing from NASA include:

- Find a spot to view the meteor shower that is away from bright lights.

- Pack your patience and try not to go on your phone or look at any light, as it will be easier to spot meteors if your eyes are used to the darkness.

- It may take your eyes up to 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness, so if you have time, get to your viewing location a bit early to really take advantage of the spectacle.

The Robert Ferguson Observatory will not be holding any viewing events. A sold-out "meteor shower social," complete with a potluck and a hike, will be held at North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park on the night of Aug. 9.

The Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland will host a viewing party at 3 a.m. on Aug. 12 on its observation deck with astronomers ready to provide their knowledge on the shower. Tickets are $8.

If you would rather avoid chilly Bay Area nights, watch along on the NASA Meteor Watch Facebook page as they broadcast the shower live from Huntsville, Ala. (provided that the weather isn't too bad) starting at 9 p.m. EST on Aug. 12 and continuing into the early hours of Aug. 13.