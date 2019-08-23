Do you know how to de-bitter an olive?

SEBASTOPOL

Learn how to de-bitter olives

Olive expert Don Landis will give a talk about the noble fruit Aug. 31 at the Olive Oasis in Sebastopol.

Landis will demonstrate three ways to de-bitter olives — the Greek-style brine method, the water method and the dry salt method. He will also discuss different varieties of olives, when to pick, long-term storage, tree care and integrated pest management. Cost is $95. Advance registration is required at olivedon@hotmail.com. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 7820 Apple Blossom Lane, Sebastopol, donsolives.com.

SANTA ROSA

Beautiful bonsai show

The Redwood Empire Bonsai Society holds its 36th annual Bonsai Show on Saturday and Sunday, one of the largest bonsai club-sponsored events of its kind in the country.

Club members will have more than 200 meticulously trained specimen trees on display, along with creative companion plants.

Bonsai master artist Kathy Shaner will offer demonstrations of the ancient art of bonsai both days from 1-3 p.m. Attendees can also check the San Francisco Suiseki Kai stone exhibition and stroll among a large selection of vendors. Showgoers will have a chance to bid on bonsai during a silent auction or take advantage of “buy it now” offers. Admission, parking and refreshments are free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Santa Rosa Veterans Building, 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa.

GLEN ELLEN

Explore history of California’s native flora

As part of the summer speaker series at Quarryhill Botanical Garden, Matt Ritter will talk about “California Plants” on Saturday. The expert will give a visual tour of California’s iconic native flora. There are more than 5,000 native species in California, 1 in 5 of which is now endangered. He will present photographs to share the natural history of California’s plants. Ritter is a botany professor in the biological sciences department at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. He studies native plants and trees in the urban forest. An author of several books, the educator won the Cal Poly Excellence in Teaching Award and the International Society of Arboriculture Award for Excellence in Education. The fee is $35 for nonmembers, $25 for members. Gates open at 5 p.m., with a book signing after the lecture. 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Quarryhill Botanical Garden, 12841 Sonoma Highway, Glen Ellen, quarryhillbg.org, 707-996-3166.

SANTA ROSA

Willowside School plant sale returns

Willowside Middle School’s nursery is back in business in time for fall planting. The student-supported nursery will reopen on Aug. 31 with thousands of plants at bargain prices of $4 for a 1-gallon container. The sale will include a variety of low-water and drought-tolerant succulents, as well as salvias and other plants to invite beneficial insects, butterflies and hummingbirds to your garden. They will also have more than 40 varieties of special Japanese maples at up to 6 feet tall for $25 and up. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 5299 Hall Road, Santa Rosa, 707-569-4724, rkourik@sonic.net, 707-527-4372.

Send Home and Garden news to peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. Send email at least three weeks in advance of an event.