Wine of the Week: Siduri 2017 Anderson Valley Pinot Noir

Snaking up Highway 128 from Cloverdale, you find yourself in Anderson Valley, a hidden gem for California pinot. The uninitiated don’t even know where it is and, to some extent, the locals are OK with that. But winemakers like Adam Lee know that its geographic diversity, with vineyards on the valley floor and hillsides, offers the opportunity to craft a complex pinot.

Lee and members of his team are behind our wine of the week winner –– the Siduri 2017 Anderson Valley Pinot Noir at $40.

This pinot is a standout because of its complexity and the purity of its fruit, all riding on crisp acid. It’s elegant like a French Burgundy, but you can’t deny its California leanings. What’s remarkable about this Old World/New World pinot noir is its pitch-perfect balance. It’s impressive, a steal for this caliber of pinot.

“We were searching for a somewhat more elegant style of Anderson Valley pinot noir,” said Lee, founding winemaker.

“There’s plenty of gorgeous fruit and crisp acidity and a great combination of red and darker fruits. But overall, the wine is more elegant than say, Siduri’s Russian River offerings.”

This pinot noir, Lee said, has many fingerprints on it.

“The most important thing that happened behind the scenes here was the involvement of Sarah Wuethrich,” Lee explained. “Sarah is the facility winemaker for Siduri Wines and before that, she worked at Copain Winery, which specializes in Anderson Valley pinot noir. Sarah was integral in this wine.”

Wuethrich said she spent plenty of time in the Skycrest Vineyard, despite the risks of traipsing through the vines.

“I seem to have coordination trouble when I’m up there,” she said. “I was walking through a block while reading my vineyard map and wasn’t paying attention to where I was going. There was a dip in the terrain and I nearly sprained my ankle.”

Lee credits Wuethrich for being au courant with the Anderson Valley.

“Obviously I’ve got a lot of experience in Anderson Valley, as well,” he said.

“This is a return to Anderson Valley for me, where the first Siduri wine originated back in 1994. But much of that was in the rear-view mirror. Sarah brought a contemporary understanding of Anderson Valley to the table in the making of this wine.”

Lee, 54, has been making pinot for a quarter of a century. He graduated from Trinity University in San Antonio with a bachelor of arts in history. Lee and his wife, Dianna, founded Siduri in 1994. They came to Sonoma County from Dallas with $24,000 and the idea to make great pinot noir at a reasonable price.

Two decades later, they made a splash at the White House when Siduri was selected for holiday parties in 2013.

Jackson Family Wines purchased Siduri in 2015, along with the Lees’ other Santa Rosa-based brand, Novy Family Wines.

“Right now, within the Jackson Family Winery I’m working on a concrete pinot noir called Root & Rubble,” Lee said. “This wine is completely fermented and aged in concrete.”

Beyond this concrete pinot, Lee has plenty of other projects in the works.

“I have my own small winery –– Clarice Wine Co. –– where I make wines from the Garys’ and Rosella’s Vineyards,” Lee said. “I’m also starting a new project this year called Beau Marchais, a joint effort with famed French winemaker Philippe Cambie. And I consult for a few smaller wineries including Roar, Peake Ranch, Bucher Winery, and J. Cage Winery.”

Multitasking continues to be Lee’s forte. This is true particularly at Siduri, the house of pinot, which produces a total of 25 unique versions.

“I’m not retired yet,” he jokes, “Perhaps just tired, but not retired.”

You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.