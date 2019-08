Missing Burning Man this year? Check out this webcast

More than 70,000 people were expected at the Burning Man festival this week in the Nevada desert, but you can go there without leaving home.

Organizers have set up a live webcast at burningman.org/event/live-webcast for those would-be Burners who want to imagine they're partying in the desert rather than sitting at their desks at work.

The event runs through Monday, Sept. 2.