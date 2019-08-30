How to help name Safari West's newest baby giraffe

Safari West is looking for the perfect name for their new baby giraffe, and wants the public to help. If your name is chosen as the grand prize winner, you will receive a Safari West Gift Certificate for a Safari Tour for two adults and two children.

With the planet’s tallest land animals threatened by what has been described as a “silent extinction,” the sight of a newborn giraffe at Santa Rosa’s Safari West sparks wonder and celebration.

There’s only one not-so-tiny-problem: what to name the 6-foot baby boy.

Safari West is holding a contest to name “giraffe #41,” a placeholder for now, denoting how many of the gentle and majestic animals have been born at the popular tourist and conservation center in the hills northeast of city limits.

Contest organizers hope it draws attention to the plight of giraffes worldwide, which have seen their numbers decline by about 40 percent in the last 30 years, according to a petition filed by conservation groups seeking the animals’ designation under the federal Endangered Species Act.

Last week at the safari outpost, a dozen giraffes grazed the “Sonoma Serengeti.” The newborn appeared at ease with his new surroundings, rubbing his considerable neck on a fence post before gingerly easing into a sitting position to rest. A curious kudu wandered over and the pair rubbed noses.

Nearby, mother Malaika kept a watchful eye on her son. This is her fourth child, and makes for an even two girls and two boys. Elsewhere, father Kubwa roamed the fenced-in “savannah,” apparently comfortable with his son exploring on his own.

“He’s a strong little boy,” Erika Defer, Safari West’s hoof stock supervisor, said while observing the trio.

For giraffes living in the wild, the scene is not so pretty. In 2016, the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources listed giraffes as “vulnerable to extinction,” leading conservation groups in this country to petition for federal protections for the animals under our laws.

The precipitous decline in giraffe numbers worldwide is largely the result of urbanization and habitat loss, according to Safari West’s Jared Paddock. Agriculture, timber harvest and both poaching and legal hunting also are factors.

But unlike elephants, lions, rhinos and other species similarly threatened, giraffes garner much less attention and public concern, even as their numbers dwindle. Paddock said many people are essentially lulled into a false complacency because giraffes seem to be everywhere.

“You can go to pretty much any zoo and you’re going to see some giraffes,” Paddock said.

At Safari West, giraffes have acres and acres to roam and an enviable lifestyle free of predators. They also have access to world-class health care, including regular check-ups.

“You can’t not love them,” Defer said. “They are so incredibly unique.”

She said the newborn giraffe appears healthy in every measurable way and is so good on his feet he has gained early access to the wider savannah area.

But there’s still that little issue of what to call him.

Contestants can submit up to three names in an email to giraffebaby@safariwest.com. Submissions will be accepted from noon today (Sunday, Aug. 30) until noon on Tuesday.

Safari West staff will forward their five favorite entries to The Press Democrat, which will conduct an online poll for the public to weigh in with their favorite. The winner will be announced by the end of the day Friday, Sept. 6.

Besides bragging rights, the winning contestant will receive a gift certificate for a classic safari tour for two adults and two children ages 4 to 12. More information is available at safariwest.com.