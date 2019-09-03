Dear Abby: How to practice speaking a second language

JEANNE PHILLIPS
DEAR ABBY
September 3, 2019, 6:35AM
Updated 44 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Dear Abby: When ordering food at different ethnic restaurants here in the U.S., should people always speak in English, even if they are learning the language of the country the food is from? For instance, if you go to a Mexican restaurant and hear waiters speaking Spanish, and you are learning Spanish but are by no means fluent, is it polite to try and order in Spanish, or is it considered rude?

My worry is that they will assume I think they don’t know English and that I’m being condescending. Should a person always ask, “Can I practice my French (or any language you’re trying to practice)?” or should one save it for international travel, private language lessons or another time? What do you think is proper in this situation?

— Lost in Translation

Dear Lost: I printed something on this subject three years ago (Sept. 5, 2016). It is worth going back into my archive.

To avoid any misunderstandings, assume the server speaks English. If you wish to practice your second language, tell the person you are trying to sharpen your language skills, ask if the person would mind and ask to be corrected if you make a mistake.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine