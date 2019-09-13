What plants bloom the longest in Sonoma County?

WE ALL LOVE TO VISIT GARDENS IN FULL BLOOM. Yet most garden visits are just a moment in time; their appearance changes dramatically over the course of a season.

In our climate there is often a peak flowering in spring or early summer and then intermittent blooming the rest of the season. Achieving glory in our flower borders all season is hard for many gardeners. But one easy way to create floriferous gardens for much of the growing season is to use perennial plants that bloom for a long time, sometimes termed “super-bloomers.”

These generous plants don’t seem to have an off button and just keep flowering for months. In some cases, many of the plants in the genus are long blooming, and in other cases a few individual cultivars or a single species stands out. These plants bloom ferociously for months with almost no intervention from the gardener. In many cases some work is needed to keep new flowers coming. In upcoming columns I will discuss these excellent plants as well.

If full-on floral glory is your goal, use multiples of the plants listed below and sprinkle them around your whole site. Combine plants with complementary colors for a harmonious garden.

They can be bright colors or pale, or a sympathetic combination of the two. Colors like bright yellow dotted into a pastel-hued garden act to pick up the whole color scheme. White cools down orange as does purple foliage. There is no end of fun combinations.

It is important to create conditions for plants that give them enough resources to keep putting out new flowering growth. Happy plants bloom longer than ones that are not receiving what they need. Sufficient irrigation and adequate nutrients and fertile soil with organic matter is essential for most plants to bloom for a long period of time.

In our area we are fortunate to have many good compost companies. A top dressing of good quality compost once a year is often all plants need. Please note woodchips take away nutrients like nitrogen from the soil as they decompose. Also, as our area has such a diversity of climates — from frost-free to coastal, hot inland to winter frozen — plants will perform differently in each area.

THE HUMMINGBIRD-FRIENDLY CIGAR PLANTS or cuphea are especially floriferous, and their flowers with constricted nectar tubes cater to hummingbirds. The foliage is glossy and handsome all summer and in mild winter areas, may not die back. A 2-foot-tall cultivar with flaming crimson orange flowers called ‘Vermillionaire’ is usually available locally. Cuphea ignea is also good, as well as ‘Starfire Pink’ and ‘Flaming Sunset.’

The Mendocino Coast Botanic Garden has an excellent pink variety called ‘Kirsten’s.’ It grows to about 3 to 4 feet tall and is especially attractive to bees. Cupheas do need regular water, fertile soil and compost.

Flowering maples (abutilon) have large nodding bell flowers and bloom for many months. They are hardy except in the very north of our area. There are both dwarf varieties and tall shrubby types. All benefit from fairly hard winter pruning. Abutilons come in a variety of colors to suit every taste and are hummingbird friendly. They grow in some shade and sun. All are easy to grow, especially in areas with some coastal influence.