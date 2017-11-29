Gearhead: Thule’s Multisport Chariot trailer offers kids a tagalong ride fit for a king

SUZIE RODRIGUEZ
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 29, 2017

Easily transformed from a running/jogging stroller into a bike trailer or ski sled, Thule’s multisport Chariot trailer enables active parents to take their baby or toddler along while running, cross-country skiing or cycling in all sorts of weather. With its sleek aerodynamic design, high-quality build, and kid-friendly design that includes a sturdy 5-point harnessing system, a padded belt and a sun shade, the Chariot offers excellent performance for the parent combined with comfort and safety for the child.

The Chariot Cheetah XT is lightweight, extremely sturdy and packs down to fit most car trunks. It has lots of storage space, including internal and external mesh pockets and a rear “trunk” that can easily hold the day’s supplies. It comes with bicycle trailer and strolling kits (optional jogging and cross-country skiing/hiking kits are available). Weight Capacity for the single-child XT is 75 pounds; for the XT 2, which holds two children, weight tops out at 100 pounds.

Both models come in chartreuse/black. $499.95 (XT); $599.95 (XT 2). www.thule.com. Watch a video about the Chariot here.

In Sonoma County, Thule products are carried by Mike’s Bikes (Petaluma) and REI (Santa Rosa)

