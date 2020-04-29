Sonoma County Vintners cancel Taste of Sonoma at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate

Taste of Sonoma, the annual food and wine festival scheduled this year for Sept. 5 at the Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate and Gardens in Santa Rosa, has been canceled due to extended prohibitions on large events amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sonoma County Vintners, the trade group that puts on the seasonal event, made the difficult decision after many weeks of discussions between its board, partners, state and county representatives.

The festival attracts up to 2,000 visitors annually and is widely regarded as Sonoma County’s premier wine event. Tickets to the Labor Day Weekend event were expected to go on sale in early May.

The wine-and-food tasting event has been held at Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center in Rohnert Park for the past three years. It was held at the MacMurray Ranch in Healdsburg from 2006 to 2016.

The trade group hopes to announce new opportunities to explore Sonoma County wines in the near future.

