Subscribe

Sonoma County Vintners cancel Taste of Sonoma at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 29, 2020, 4:13PM
Updated 16 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Taste of Sonoma, the annual food and wine festival scheduled this year for Sept. 5 at the Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate and Gardens in Santa Rosa, has been canceled due to extended prohibitions on large events amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sonoma County Vintners, the trade group that puts on the seasonal event, made the difficult decision after many weeks of discussions between its board, partners, state and county representatives.

The festival attracts up to 2,000 visitors annually and is widely regarded as Sonoma County’s premier wine event. Tickets to the Labor Day Weekend event were expected to go on sale in early May.

The wine-and-food tasting event has been held at Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center in Rohnert Park for the past three years. It was held at the MacMurray Ranch in Healdsburg from 2006 to 2016.

The trade group hopes to announce new opportunities to explore Sonoma County wines in the near future.

Diane Peterson

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine