List shows some of the North Bay companies that had layoffs since shelter-in-place order

Under the California Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, known as the WARN Act, employers are required to give workers and local government officials at least 60 days notice before a mass layoff, a plant closure or a major relocation. On March 17, Gov. Gavin Newsom suspended the requirement for businesses impacted by the COVID-19 emergency, thereby allowing them to close rapidly and prevent or mitigate the spread of the new virus.

The following is a list of North Bay employers who filed WARN Act notices with the state. It is not a complete list of employers who have executed mass layoffs, due to Gov. Newsom’s March 17 exemption. Also, as state and county officials begin to reopen the economy by allowing more businesses to operate, some of these businesses will likely start bringing employees back to work.