Santa Rosa and other cities consider natural gas bans as way spur transition to all-electric homes

Marlena and Barry Hirsch have found numerous rays of sunshine since the Tubbs fire of October 2017 destroyed their Santa Rosa-area home and took out about 40 trees on their property, mostly black oaks.

The Hirsches had previously thought about adding solar panels to their roof, but a technician who visited their Mark West Springs home told them the canopy overhead was too dense. Looking up in the early phases of their rebuilding process, they saw a lot more sunshine and realized they could go ahead and add photovoltaic cells to their new home, which they moved into last October.

They didn’t stop there, outfitting their home with an induction stove and electric appliances to heat and cool their water and space, as well as an electric car. They didn’t bother with hooking up their new home with natural gas lines or a propane tank, which fueled their old home.

“We went for the whole package in this house,” said Barry Hirsch, who said he and his wife were fueled by a desire to power their home and transportation with greener energy. He acknowledged that their life situation is favorable to making such a change: He’s a retired homebuilder, and the couple have good insurance coverage and no mortgage or minor children.

Homes like theirs could soon become the norm in the North Bay and in dozens of California municipalities poised to ban natural gas infrastructure in new houses by requiring most to use electric appliances.

The slate of measures prohibiting natural gas take aim at the chief source of power in the state and a nearly ubiquitous fuel for heat and cooking in many if not most homes. Scaling back that reliance is seen as crucial to meeting California’s 2045 goal of being carbon neutral, meaning the elimination or offsetting of greenhouse gases linked to atmospheric warming and sea level rise.

The local measures, many of which are set to take effect next year, come on top of a state mandate effective in January that requires new homes to include solar panels, another reflection of California’s first-in-the-nation role in the global fight against climate change.

“New construction is a critical first step,” said Panama Bartholomy, director of the Building Decarbonization Coalition. “Ultimately, we need to get off of natural gas, and the first thing you do is get off the natural-gas network.”

While climate activists and green-energy advocates are strongly in support, the push to take natural gas out of new homes faces sharp opposition from homebuilders, who fear higher construction costs and a patchwork of new regulations.

Still, a growing number of cities are opting out of natural gas. Santa Rosa is set to study and vote on banning its use in new homes in a series of meetings before the end of 2019.

The Town Council in Windsor already voted to require electric-only residential construction, and Petaluma, Cloverdale and about 50 other cities are said to be interested in taking similar steps.

Berkeley has already banned natural gas in most new homes by rewriting its local rules for building construction. Most cities considering all-electric requirements will wait to add their mandates as part of the regular statewide building code update that takes effect Jan. 1.

The new all-electric building code — which is optional for cities and requires approval from the California Energy Commission — is known as a “reach” code because it represents a local government’s desire to go beyond basic state rules for construction.