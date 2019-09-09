Mountain lion spotted at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 9, 2019, 7:41AM
Updated 38 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO — Officials have confirmed two mountain lion sightings at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

The city Recreation and Park Department said it has posted signs after the mountain lion was seen in the urban park's west end on Tuesday and at Lake Merced in the city's southwestern end on Aug. 21.

Officials said neither report describes aggressive behavior by the big cat toward humans.

They said it is normal for mountain lions to roam in natural areas, including in San Francisco, and that they have, or soon will, move out of the area.

As a precautionary measure, they advise people to keep a close eye on small children and keep pets on leash in areas where the animals have been spotted.

