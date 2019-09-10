Suspected murder in Lake County intentional hit‑run fatality

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 10, 2019, 10:15AM

A Clearlake man was in custody Tuesday, suspected of killing a pedestrian by intentionally driving into him, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

A CHP officer arrested Thomas Andrew Magee, 62, on suspected murder. Magee was booked into the county jail with bail set at $1 million.

The collision occurred about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 20 in Lucerne, near Seventh Avenue, officials said in a news release.

Witnesses reported the driver had purposefully run the man down then driven away and that the two men were known to be in a dispute about property, officials said.

CHP and sheriff’s deputies responded and a law enforcement alert was issued to watch for Magee and his vehicle. About 1:50 a.m. a CHP officer spotted him on Highway 53 near Highway 20 in Clearlake Oaks and he was pulled over and taken into custody.

The victim was taken to Sutter Lakeside Hospital in Lakeport and later died. His name wasn’t released early Tuesday pending notification of his family.

Officials asked anyone with information to contact Detective Jerry Pfann at 707‑262‑4236 or by email at jerry.pfann@lakecountyca.gov.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

