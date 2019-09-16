More residents turn to solar power as North Coast faces growing threat of wildfires, blackouts

When Rick Mead and Mark Marion finally flip the switch on the solar array atop their rural Sebastopol home, their $300 monthly electric bill will drop to $25 — the cost of maintaining a connection to PG&E’s power grid.

A 30% federal tax credit, which declines next year to 26%, on the cost of the solar energy system made the investment a good idea, Mead said.

“It no longer made sense not to go with solar,” he said. “PG&E rates will increase in the coming years — in the long run, the estimate is that our system will pay for itself in seven years.”

But it wasn’t just economics that motivated Mead and Marion. The idea of powering their home on renewable energy was the right thing to do, Mead said, at a time when many people are troubled by the fallout of climate change, such as increasingly deadly and destructive wildfires in Northern California.

“It’s a great investment in ourselves, our community and our planet,” he said.

Jeff Mathias, owner and chief financial officer of Sebastopol-based Synergy Solar, which installed Mead and Marion’s solar system, said recent wildfires — which many argue have been exacerbated and supercharged by climate change — are bringing more attention to rooftop solar systems.

The increasing threat of fires and public safety efforts to prevent them that include potential blackouts are bringing more attention to residential solar energy systems that are environmentally friendly. Until recently, solar power mainly had been used by home and business owners to reduce electric bills.

A big concern among Sonoma County residents is a PG&E wildfire-prevention measure to temporarily turn off power to certain customers and entire communities, if necessary, threatened by a blaze, Mathias said.

“When power goes out, the system disconnects from PG&E and allows that home to continue to operate,” Mathias said.

Even though state rebates for residential solar systems no longer exist, he said federal tax credits and higher PG&E electric rates continue to make solar energy a money-saving endeavor.

Geof Syphers, CEO of Sonoma Clean Power, said battery storage is the key to solar systems being self-sufficient. Generating energy through solar power is one of the least costly alternative methods today, but it only works when the sun shines, he said.

At night, other customers on the utility grid are essentially paying for the cost of delivering power to solar-powered homes that don’t have the ability to store energy, Syphers said. That cost includes taking the home’s excess solar energy produced during the daytime and sending it elsewhere on the wider power grid for use, he said.

Mead said he and Marion opted not to buy battery storage because of the current additional cost. But their new electrical system to accommodate the solar array is “battery-ready” should they decide to add storage in the future.

Syphers said the price of batteries declines about 10% a year. He expects that battery storage cost to drop even more in the coming years, making it more attractive to residential and commercial customers with solar systems.

“The good news is that all the pieces of a microgrid that let you have 24-hour power are starting to come down in price,” Syphers said. “Where batteries are today on price is kind of where solar was about a decade ago, which is very expensive but falling fast.”