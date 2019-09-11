Police: Drivers on cell phones cause two major Santa Rosa crashes

Two drivers using cell phones caused major Santa Rosa crashes this week, including an 18‑year‑old driver who was on a video call when he struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk, according to police.

The pedestrian crash happened Monday night on North Dutton Avenue and left Gabriela Rosas, 20, hospitalized with major head injuries, said Santa Rosa traffic Sgt. Summer Gloeckner Wednesday.

Late Tuesday afternoon a Santa Rosa driver on Corby Avenue was on his cell phone when he dropped it. As he leaned over to collect it, he swerved into a parked pickup and flipped his Acura sedan.

“These accidents happen daily throughout California and the country. If you’re on your phone, you’re not paying attention to driving, which is what you should be doing,” Gloeckner said. “This poor pedestrian was hit in the crosswalk by someone who wasn’t paying attention.”

The North Dutton Avenue crash occurred about 7:45 p.m. Rosas was mid‑way through crossing the two northbound lanes at West Eighth Street when she was hit. The driver in the curbside lane had stopped for her but the driver Jorge Robolledo Jr. of Santa Rosa apparently didn’t realize she was there as he approached the crosswalk in the second lane.

Robolledo didn’t brake his Honda Civic before the collision. “She was pretty much catapulted into the air and landed on the asphalt,” Gloeckner said.

He stopped, cooperated and wasn’t impaired, according to the preliminary investigation. Robolledo told officers that at the time of the collision, he was on a Facetime call on his mounted cell phone.

Using a cell phone hands free is legal, but not if it causes a distraction. Officers are looking at the position of the cradled phone at the time of the crash.

“If you’re FaceTiming, you’ve obviously looking at who you’re talking to. That’s not the purpose of ‘hands free,’” Gloeckner said.

The investigation is continuing and officers will refer their findings to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office to review for any possible charges. Robolledo’s driving history is clear and his license valid, which is taken into account, she said.

Rosas remains hospitalized with serious head trauma and several broken bones. The injuries don’t appear to be life threatening but she remained unable to talk to officers, the sergeant said.

On Tuesday about 4:40 p.m., driver Rafael Chavez, 39, of Santa Rosa was in the 900 block of Corby Avenue when his distracted driving with the dropped phone caused him to hit the Ford pickup. The speed at impact likely caused his car to overturn, Gloeckner said. Chavez had minor injuries.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.