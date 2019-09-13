Heat advisory issued for Sonoma County, but no high fire risk

Temperatures in parts of Sonoma County may reach triple digits Thursday and Friday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory warning for the area.

The advisory applies from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and warns that inland temperatures in the Bay Area, including Sonoma County, may range from the mid-90s to low 100s. Despite the rising temperatures, there is no high fire risk because winds are light, said weather service meteorologist Anna Schneider.

The high temperatures may also affect air quality. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an advisory, stating that the light winds, high temperatures and motor vehicle exhaust may cause smog. Winds may also blow smoke from wildfires in Plumas and Mendocino counties to parts of the Bay Area.

The air quality in Sonoma County is expected to be moderate Thursday and Friday, said the district’s spokeswoman Lisa Fasano, but that could change depending on the wind. The district also declared Friday a “no-burn” day in Sonoma County, meaning that agriculture and farm workers cannot burn their fields.

The weather service advised residents to take the recommended precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses, such as limiting strenuous activities outdoors during the hottest times of the day and staying hydrated.

