'Desperate Housewives' star Felicity Huffman asks to serve sentence at cushy Bay Area prison

Felicity Huffman may serve time in a cushy Bay Area prison for her role in the college admissions scandal, according to CBS KPIX and other media outlets.

The “Desperate Housewives” actress, who pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit fraud, has requested to serve her 14-day prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution Dublin in Alameda County.

In 2009, the low-security correctional institution was named to Forbes list of “America’s 10 Cushiest Prisons” for its “gorgeous weather and easy travel options for visitors.”

“Dublin is known as a pretty good place to go if you have to serve prison time,” Tony Brass, a former federal prosecutor, told KPIX.

If the Bureau of Prisons agrees to place Huffman at FCI Dublin, she would have access to privileges on weekends that include watching TV until 11:45 p.m., sunbathing in a T-shirt and shorts and not having to make her bed until 10 a.m.

The correctional facility also allows inmates to spend up to $320 per month at the commissary.

The Bureau of Prisons considers how much security an inmate requires, their medical needs and other factors when assigning them to prisons, KPIX reported. Huffman reports to bureau on Oct. 25.

When she is released, she’ll also pay $30,000 fine, complete 250 hours of community service and serve one year of probation.

Huffman is one of 50 people, including "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin, who have been charged in the college admissions scandal dubbed "Varsity Blues". Huffman admitted to paying $15,000 to rig her daughter's SAT scores.

She is the first parent to undergo sentencing in the case.