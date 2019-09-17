Santa Rosa man suspected of killing 13-month-old son dies in hospital, son identified

A Santa Rosa man suspected in the death of his 13-month-old son died Monday evening, police said.

Patrick Oneill, 29, was declared dead at a local hospital, where he had remained since police found him unconscious Saturday afternoon next to his son, Liam, in a west Santa Rosa home, Santa Rosa Police Lt. Dan Marincik said. Officials had previously described Oneill as having suffered life-threatening injuries.

The boy’s mother found Oneill and their son lying unresponsive on the floor of Patrick Oneill’s bedroom in the home on Darek Drive after she went to check on them, police said.

When officers and medics arrived, they began trying to save the boy’s life. The child, who was not breathing when officers arrived, was declared dead at the home.

The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office identified the boy Tuesday as Liam Richard Savoy-Oneill of Santa Rosa.

Officials have alternately spelled the last names of both father and son as Oneill and O’Neill.

Neither Patrick Oneill, who was transported to a nearby hospital after the incident nor his son showed signs of physical trauma, though narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia were found alongside them, Marincik said.

Officials declined to elaborate on what injuries Patrick Oneill died from.

An autopsy and toxicology report is expected to help investigators learn what led to their deaths, though the initial investigation suggests Patrick Oneill was to blame for his son’s death, Marincik said.

Investigators were seeking murder and child endangerment charges for Oneill before his death, Marincik said.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.