Guitars for Vets a lifeline for Sonoma County veterans

When Army veteran Joe Zizzi was 17, he dreamed of being a rock star, so he bought a $15 Silvertone guitar from Sears. While he never ended up performing before an audience or playing with a group, he continued to pluck at it off and on for more than 50 years.

“A few years ago, I decided it was now or never,” he says. “I got my nerve up to try open mics, but my fingers shook uncontrollably.

“Since becoming involved with Guitars for Vets and meeting my teacher and mentor Hilary Marckx, I’ve been inspired to pick up the pace in terms of practice and learning technique.”

Founded in 2007, Guitars for Vets provides 10 free lessons and a new acoustic guitar to military veterans at VA medical and community-based vet centers who are struggling with physical injuries, PTSD and other emotional distress. There is never any cost to participate.

Currently there are 80 chapters in 40 states. Ten of the chapters are in California, including the one in Santa Rosa that is coordinated by 49-year old Christiane Swartz, a clinical social worker with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Swartz, who is also a 12-year veteran of the Army Reserves, experienced firsthand the therapeutic value of learning to play a guitar in 2012 when a dear friend and colleague was killed in a tragic accident.

She says she fell apart and was barely able to function. She tried everything to make herself snap out of it, including counseling, but nothing helped until she began teaching herself to play the guitar.

“It quite literally saved my life,” she says. “Not only did it give me a way to ground myself without someone else’s help, I found it impossible to play guitar, even really badly, and feel bad at the same time.”

After experiencing the significant impact learning to play guitar had on her own life, Swartz wondered if it would do the same for the veterans she worked with, especially those who had experienced trauma but could not talk about it at all.

An online search led her to Guitars for Vets. Their website indicates more soldiers have taken their own lives since the Vietnam War than have died in actual battle, with 22 veterans killing themselves every day.

With encouragement from her husband, Army veteran Christopher Swartz, she started the Santa Rosa chapter in 2015, along with VA colleague David Clancy, the new group’s first instructor.

Another VA colleague, Kevin Foley, is also a volunteer instructor, as is veteran Craig Matsuda, who has been instrumental in garnering community support for the program.

Marckx, known as the rockabilly pastor of the Geyserville Christian Church, has taught and graduated a number of students, many of whom had great challenges in learning to play. He has participated regularly in the weekly jams since 2016 and recently became the co-coordinator of the Santa Rosa chapter.

It took Stephen Lewis almost a year to show up after first learning about the program. Despite having owned a guitar for 30 years, the 51-year-old Army Reservist credits the program with giving him the courage he needed to finally be able to play in front of people.