Florida school resource officer faces investigation after arresting 6-year-old girl

Meralyn Kirkland couldn't believe what she was being told.

The caller on Thursday had a message about her granddaughter, Kaia Rolle. The 6-year-old had been arrested at her Orlando charter school and was going to be taken to a juvenile facility.

"I say, 'What do you mean she was arrested?'" Kirkland told WKMG on Friday.

There was "an incident," Kirkland recalled the caller saying - Kaia "kicked somebody and she's being charged."

The Orlando Police Department said it is now investigating actions taken by Dennis Turner, the school resource officer who arrested Kaia and an 8-year-old student in separate events on the same day last week. Turner is accused of not following the department's policy regarding juvenile arrests and has been suspended from his duties pending the outcome of an internal investigation, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón said in a statement to The Washington Post. According to the policy, any arrests of minors under the age of 12 needs approval from a supervisor, which police say Turner did not obtain.

"As a grandparent of three children less than 11 years old this is very concerning to me," Rolón said. "Our Department strives to deliver professional and courteous service. My staff and I are committed to exceeding those standards and expectations."

Turner did not respond to a request for comment late Sunday.

Authorities declined to identify the two children who were arrested or disclose details about their cases, only noting that they were both students at a local charter school and charged with misdemeanors. Their arrests have renewed scrutiny on policing in schools, which advocates and studies say often unfairly targets students of color and those with disabilities, landing the young people in handcuffs for routine misbehavior.

Kirkland told WKMG that Kaia attends the Lucious & Emma Nixon Academy, a charter school within the Orange County Public Schools district. The school and district officials could not be reached for comment late Sunday.

Kaia's arrest came after the little girl had a tantrum in class because her sleep apnea prevented her from getting enough rest the night before, Kirkland said. The episode resulted in a trip to the office, where a school staffer tried to grab Kaia's wrists to calm her down - prompting her to kick back, she said.

"She has a medical condition that we're working on getting resolved," Kirkland said she told Turner. "So he says, 'What medical condition?' I said, 'She has a sleep disorder, sleep apnea.' He says, 'Well, I have sleep apnea and I don't behave like that.'"

Kaia was arrested and charged with battery, Kirkland said.

But the officer in charge of transporting Kaia confirmed that the proper approval hadn't been obtained and she was returned to school before being processed at the juvenile facility, police said.

The 8-year-old, who was also arrested on Thursday, was processed and released to a family member not long after. It is not clear what led to the child's arrest.

Turner spent 23 years as a police officer in Orlando before retiring in June 2018, according to the department. In 2016, Turner was issued a written reprimand for excessive force after he Tasered a man five times, jolting the suspect twice when he was already on the floor and no longer resisting, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Police said he is currently assigned to the Reserve Officer Program, which reportedly consists of retired officers.