Fire in Bay Area started by person who cut power poles

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 25, 2019, 10:19AM

VALLEJO — Fire crews are battling a vegetation fire in the San Francisco Bay Area that officials say started after someone intentionally cut two power poles with a saw, making power lines sag.

Officials tell KTVU investigators believe whoever cut the poles may have been trying to steal copper wires.

Vallejo fire investigator Bill Tweedy tells KTVU-TV the blaze that erupted Wednesday at the Mare Island Shoreline Heritage Preserve has burned 7 acres and is 50% contained.

The fire is in steep terrain where there is limited water supply to extinguish the flames. No structures are being threatened.

The 215-acre preserve is located on Railroad Avenue and O'Hara Court in Vallejo and is owned by the city.

It formerly served as the U.S. Navy's first Naval Ammunition Depot, founded in 1857.

Information from: KTVU-TV.

