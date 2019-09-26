Flight to San Francisco diverted after passenger gets stuck in bathroom

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 26, 2019, 12:43PM
Updated 33 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

DENVER — Officials say a United Airlines flight from Washington D.C. to San Francisco was diverted to Denver after a passenger got stuck inside the jet's bathroom.

KUSA-TV reported that Denver International Airport spokeswoman Emily Williams says the door to one of the airplane's bathrooms would not open, but could not confirm why.

Williams says the flight crew called for assistance and the Denver firefighters helped open the door.

Williams says there were no calls for medical assistance.

KUSA-TV says United Airlines confirmed that someone was in the bathroom.

___

Information from: KUSA-TV, http://www.9news.com

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine