Better communication sought from PG&E after first planned power shutdown in Sonoma County

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 28, 2019, 6:31PM
Updated 39 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Get notified

When it comes to power safety shutoffs, residents should rely first and foremost on PG&E, Sonoma County Emergency Management Director Chris Godley said. The company makes the call, while Sonoma County’s communications will focus more on the consequences of the company’s decision, including letting residents know how the county will communicate in the event of fires or other emergencies, the opening of cooling centers and more.

Ensure you’re getting up-to-date information by updating your contact information at pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling 866-743-6589 during normal business hours. PG&E will use this information to alert customers through automated calls, texts, and emails, when possible, prior to, and during, a power shutoff, according to the company’s website.

Wireless Emergency Alerts — These are text messages sent to cellphones in a specific geographic area. The alerts sound different from regular text messages or phone calls. Residents won’t receive these if they have disabled alert notifications on their phones, and officials caution that these alerts are not 100% effective. For more information, go to transition.fcc.gov/cgb/consumerfacts/wea.pdf.

SoCoAlert — These include calls made to phones based on addresses listed when residents sign up. Residents can also sign up for text messages and emails. To ensure you receive a SoCoAlert, go to www.SoCoAlert.com.

Nixle — The Sonoma County Sheriff and other local agencies send Nixle alerts via text message and email. To subscribe, go to http://local.nixle.com/sonoma-county-sheriffs-office.

Are we out of the woods?

For two-straight days in mid-September, Sonoma County awoke to the light drizzle of unseasonably early rainfall. But the event didn’t signal the start of winter or the end of fire season in the North Bay. Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nichols said in order to “end fire season,” or reach the fire conditions that allow his crews to go into winter preparedness mode, they need an inch of rainfall. “The little bits of rain aren’t enough,” he said. “It’s not putting enough into the system.” Nichols said temperature isn’t as significant as rainfall when it comes to breathing a sigh of relief. The grasses that have been drying up all summer greedily soak up the rain, creating fuel moisture levels high enough to resist dangerous, large wildfires.

When the power went out at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday northeast of Santa Rosa, part of a planned shut down by PG&E to stave off the threat of wildfire, George Jackson wandered outside of his Franz Valley house and noticed something strange.

“There was no wind,” Jackson said.

But the hot and dry conditions early this past week across Northern California raised enough alarm with fire, weather and utility authorities that PG&E, the region’s dominant power supplier scrambled to warn residents of the likelihood that their electricity would be shut off.

The first such warning came the evening of Sept. 21, a Friday, and by Tuesday, potential shutdowns were predicted to impact as many as 34,000 PG&E customers across a region scarred in the past two years by massive, deadly wildfires, the majority of them linked by state investigators to the utility’s power equipment.

Cutting off electricity has become an increasingly significant and controversial part of the bankrupt utility’s bid to reduce its risk of causing another calamity and limit its own soaring liabilities, estimated at more than $30 billion for the 2017 and 2018 fires.

But Jackson was sure he heard that the forecast for winds was set to factor into any shutoff decision, with an eye out for the kind of winds — measured at up to 68 mph — that helped supercharge the Tubbs fire as it screamed downhill into Santa Rosa two years ago from Napa County.

The lack of wind — top gusts reached 16 mph on Wednesday amid the North Bay shut-off — coupled with the relative whiplash of warnings that left residents and local emergency officials in suspense for days, sowed confusion and anger among residents and the local officials charged with public safety here.

“I’m very frustrated at how much staff hours and money we spent to run around and chase PG&E’s potential forecasting,” said Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore, whose north county district was affected by the Wednesday shutdown. “I’ve never seen so much money used in our county to chase a weather forecast.”

In fact, winds of at least 25 mph are among the criteria used by PG&E officials to determine whether to shut down power.

At 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, when power was turned off to roughly 1,400 customers in Sonoma and Napa counties, Jackson was right, there was no wind, according to the National Weather Service. Winds peaked later that day with 16 mph gusts at about 2 p.m. By that time, however, efforts were underway to restore power. By 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, more than 90% of customers had electricity restored, with Sonoma County customers restored by 4 p.m. In all, 48,200 customers were impacted in the Sierra Nevada foothills and the North Bay.

PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said wind is just one of a variety of factors the utility weighs when deciding to pull the plug. She also promised better communication in future shutdown situations.

Sonoma County Emergency Manager Chris Godley didn’t second-guess the shutdown, saying PG&E is responsible for determining whether the weather poses a threat to its infrastructure or risks starting a wildfire. He said he has seen forecasts swing the other way, ushering in more dangerous conditions — something he said makes him err on the side of caution.

Get notified

When it comes to power safety shutoffs, residents should rely first and foremost on PG&E, Sonoma County Emergency Management Director Chris Godley said. The company makes the call, while Sonoma County’s communications will focus more on the consequences of the company’s decision, including letting residents know how the county will communicate in the event of fires or other emergencies, the opening of cooling centers and more.

Ensure you’re getting up-to-date information by updating your contact information at pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling 866-743-6589 during normal business hours. PG&E will use this information to alert customers through automated calls, texts, and emails, when possible, prior to, and during, a power shutoff, according to the company’s website.

Wireless Emergency Alerts — These are text messages sent to cellphones in a specific geographic area. The alerts sound different from regular text messages or phone calls. Residents won’t receive these if they have disabled alert notifications on their phones, and officials caution that these alerts are not 100% effective. For more information, go to transition.fcc.gov/cgb/consumerfacts/wea.pdf.

SoCoAlert — These include calls made to phones based on addresses listed when residents sign up. Residents can also sign up for text messages and emails. To ensure you receive a SoCoAlert, go to www.SoCoAlert.com.

Nixle — The Sonoma County Sheriff and other local agencies send Nixle alerts via text message and email. To subscribe, go to http://local.nixle.com/sonoma-county-sheriffs-office.

Are we out of the woods?

For two-straight days in mid-September, Sonoma County awoke to the light drizzle of unseasonably early rainfall. But the event didn’t signal the start of winter or the end of fire season in the North Bay. Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nichols said in order to “end fire season,” or reach the fire conditions that allow his crews to go into winter preparedness mode, they need an inch of rainfall. “The little bits of rain aren’t enough,” he said. “It’s not putting enough into the system.” Nichols said temperature isn’t as significant as rainfall when it comes to breathing a sigh of relief. The grasses that have been drying up all summer greedily soak up the rain, creating fuel moisture levels high enough to resist dangerous, large wildfires.

“That’s absolutely our job in public safety,” Godley said. “We cannot forecast the future, especially the weather. We have to make sure we’re built for, essentially, the worst-case scenario every time.”

Gore, likewise, didn’t begrudge the shutdown, saying he was more concerned about what he called communications failures that he blamed on PG&E. Gore said it’s been a problem for months, and he said updates from the utility were vague in the 60 hours before power was finally cut.

PG&E promised to make a decision at numerous points, backing off each time and putting off the decision until later.

“We took our biggest black eye about the fires with our alert warning system,” Gore said, referencing the county’s failures to issue more widespread warnings through its emergency alert system amid the deadly October 2017 fires. “We turned that on its head by doing more testing than anybody. I want to see the same level of commitment … that same level of urgency and transparency (from PG&E).”

Contreras, the PG&E spokeswoman, said the company was aware of communications problems and said via email that PG&E is committed to improving its coordination with local authorities during public safety power shutdowns. Contreras said a series of meetings are planned with emergency management officials in Sonoma, Butte, Nevada, Yuba, Placer and Plumas counties.

PG&E launched the power shutdowns in 2018 and expanded them this year to potentially span 31,000 miles of power lines in high fire-threat areas and impact all 5.4 million customers in Northern and Central California. To date, the company has initiated four shutoffs, with Wednesday’s being the first to impact Sonoma County customers.

The decision to shut down electricity infrastructure is based on a variety of factors. The company’s San Francisco nerve center, where a team of meteorologists and analysts pore over weather data, is the hub of that decision-making process. Under the advisement of this group, which has both fire and electrical infrastructure expertise, a company executive who is the day’s in-charge officer — usually a president or senior vice president — decides whether to cut power in a certain area.

If the company had gone forward with its initially planned shutoff last week, which Sonoma County said could result in 139,000 residents losing power, it would have represented the largest purposeful de-energization in state history, Godley said during the Tuesday meeting of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

Michael Wara, a Stanford University scholar who served on the state’s Commission on Catastrophic Wildfire Cost and Recovery, said he considers shutoffs “a necessary strategy until we understand the risks and also how to reduce them much better than we do now.”

Wara said he is not aware of a utility-caused fire during a shutoff, nor of a wildfire erupting for other reasons in an area with de-energized power lines, but said the latter is “definitely a possibility.”

Wara said no one has been reported seriously hurt or killed due to a shutoff, but the power companies “are very concerned about this possibility.”

Timothy Ingalsbee, executive director of the Oregon-based nonprofit Firefighters United for Safety, Ethics and Ecology, said shutoffs are not a long-term solution because sending electricity in wires through miles of woodlands remains “a recipe for disaster.”

Burying power lines and decentralizing energy systems with rooftop solar installations would permanently reduce the risk, Ingalsbee said, acknowledging that both are extremely expensive.

For Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin, who on Tuesday criticized PG&E for limited local investment in underground power lines and other grid upgrades, last week’s shortcomings launched a quest for answers.

“Where did this forecast come from?” Gorin said. “What indication did they have that this would be a heavy wind event?”

Contreras would not provide information about the company’s forecast for wind, saying more detailed information would be made public in PG&E’s report to the state Public Utilities Commission, due within 10 days of a power shutoff.

Sonoma County officials are already ready to file their after-action report, such as it is. Gore, Godley and Gorin, whose district was also impacted Wednesday, proclaimed the county’s response a success. The event affected about 700 customers, allowing the county to refine its processes during a smaller event.

There were no unusual calls for fire service, Godley said. Gore didn’t hear of any major problems, either.

It was a trial run, too, for Jackson, who bought two generators and even tested them recently. That didn’t keep one from failing when he plugged in his refrigerator.

“Luckily, I’ve got a backup-backup generator I bought,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or at tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @tylersilvy.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine