Better communication sought from PG&E after first planned power shutdown in Sonoma County

For two-straight days in mid-September, Sonoma County awoke to the light drizzle of unseasonably early rainfall. But the event didn’t signal the start of winter or the end of fire season in the North Bay. Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nichols said in order to “end fire season,” or reach the fire conditions that allow his crews to go into winter preparedness mode, they need an inch of rainfall. “The little bits of rain aren’t enough,” he said. “It’s not putting enough into the system.” Nichols said temperature isn’t as significant as rainfall when it comes to breathing a sigh of relief. The grasses that have been drying up all summer greedily soak up the rain, creating fuel moisture levels high enough to resist dangerous, large wildfires.

Nixle — The Sonoma County Sheriff and other local agencies send Nixle alerts via text message and email. To subscribe, go to http://local.nixle.com/sonoma-county-sheriffs-office.

SoCoAlert — These include calls made to phones based on addresses listed when residents sign up. Residents can also sign up for text messages and emails. To ensure you receive a SoCoAlert, go to www.SoCoAlert.com.

Wireless Emergency Alerts — These are text messages sent to cellphones in a specific geographic area. The alerts sound different from regular text messages or phone calls. Residents won’t receive these if they have disabled alert notifications on their phones, and officials caution that these alerts are not 100% effective. For more information, go to transition.fcc.gov/cgb/consumerfacts/wea.pdf.

Ensure you’re getting up-to-date information by updating your contact information at pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling 866-743-6589 during normal business hours. PG&E will use this information to alert customers through automated calls, texts, and emails, when possible, prior to, and during, a power shutoff, according to the company’s website.

When it comes to power safety shutoffs, residents should rely first and foremost on PG&E, Sonoma County Emergency Management Director Chris Godley said. The company makes the call, while Sonoma County’s communications will focus more on the consequences of the company’s decision, including letting residents know how the county will communicate in the event of fires or other emergencies, the opening of cooling centers and more.

When the power went out at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday northeast of Santa Rosa, part of a planned shut down by PG&E to stave off the threat of wildfire, George Jackson wandered outside of his Franz Valley house and noticed something strange.

“There was no wind,” Jackson said.

But the hot and dry conditions early this past week across Northern California raised enough alarm with fire, weather and utility authorities that PG&E, the region’s dominant power supplier scrambled to warn residents of the likelihood that their electricity would be shut off.

The first such warning came the evening of Sept. 21, a Friday, and by Tuesday, potential shutdowns were predicted to impact as many as 34,000 PG&E customers across a region scarred in the past two years by massive, deadly wildfires, the majority of them linked by state investigators to the utility’s power equipment.

Cutting off electricity has become an increasingly significant and controversial part of the bankrupt utility’s bid to reduce its risk of causing another calamity and limit its own soaring liabilities, estimated at more than $30 billion for the 2017 and 2018 fires.

But Jackson was sure he heard that the forecast for winds was set to factor into any shutoff decision, with an eye out for the kind of winds — measured at up to 68 mph — that helped supercharge the Tubbs fire as it screamed downhill into Santa Rosa two years ago from Napa County.

The lack of wind — top gusts reached 16 mph on Wednesday amid the North Bay shut-off — coupled with the relative whiplash of warnings that left residents and local emergency officials in suspense for days, sowed confusion and anger among residents and the local officials charged with public safety here.

“I’m very frustrated at how much staff hours and money we spent to run around and chase PG&E’s potential forecasting,” said Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore, whose north county district was affected by the Wednesday shutdown. “I’ve never seen so much money used in our county to chase a weather forecast.”

In fact, winds of at least 25 mph are among the criteria used by PG&E officials to determine whether to shut down power.

At 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, when power was turned off to roughly 1,400 customers in Sonoma and Napa counties, Jackson was right, there was no wind, according to the National Weather Service. Winds peaked later that day with 16 mph gusts at about 2 p.m. By that time, however, efforts were underway to restore power. By 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, more than 90% of customers had electricity restored, with Sonoma County customers restored by 4 p.m. In all, 48,200 customers were impacted in the Sierra Nevada foothills and the North Bay.

PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said wind is just one of a variety of factors the utility weighs when deciding to pull the plug. She also promised better communication in future shutdown situations.

Sonoma County Emergency Manager Chris Godley didn’t second-guess the shutdown, saying PG&E is responsible for determining whether the weather poses a threat to its infrastructure or risks starting a wildfire. He said he has seen forecasts swing the other way, ushering in more dangerous conditions — something he said makes him err on the side of caution.