Dead body, BMW found in case of kidnapped Santa Cruz man

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 2, 2019, 8:41AM
Updated 55 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities say the 50-year-old owner of a digital marketing company was abducted from his home in Santa Cruz and the man's white BMW was later located along with a body, which has not been identified.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call Tuesday about 3 a.m. from the home of Tushar Atre and when authorities arrived "we learned he was taken from his home and a white BMW was gone," said Sgt. Brian Cleveland.

A statement from the sheriff's office said Tushar was kidnapped "during a crime" and last seen getting into the BMW.

Deputies later located the car and found "a deceased person" in the same location, Cleveland said.

Atre owns a Santa Cruz-based firm called AtreNet Inc. that helps companies design their websites.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine