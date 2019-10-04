Ex-pro cyclist Levi Leipheimer set for start of his 11th annual Gran Fondo cycling event

Cost: From $0 for the 8.8-mile family ride to $252 for the 117-mile Growler

Excited by the cycling adventure awaiting them, exhorted by the upbeat voice of race announcer Dave Towle, they will roll out precisely at 8 a.m. Saturday from A Place To Play park in west Santa Rosa.

They are the 4,000 or so participants signed up to ride in Levi’s Granfondo, now in its 11th year and firmly established as one of the most popular cycling events in America.

Days before that raucous rollout, the founder of this Gran Fondo — Italian for big ride — chatted about the state of U.S. cycling.

“It’s not exactly a golden era for the sport,” said Levi Leipheimer, the North Bay’s best known, ex-pro cyclist. “We don’t have another Lance Armstrong or Greg Lemond right now.”

Indeed, we don’t even have another Leipheimer, who never won a grand cycling tour — the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France or Vuelta a Espana — but stood on the podiums of all three. A three-time victor of the Tour of California, Leipheimer won numerous races in his 15-year professional career that ended in 2012, not long after he admitted to U.S. Anti-Doping Agency investigators that he used performance-enhancing drugs to get many of those results.

Leipheimer, a longtime resident and avid cheerleader of Sonoma County, is now 45. Buttoned down and stingy with a smile during his racing days, he seems much happier since leaving the sport that brought him large measures of recognition and money.

That’s less of a paradox than it is a byproduct of setting down a burden, of “having that off my shoulders.” That’s how he described his decision to tell the truth about his doping, in the 2012 documentary “The Levi Effect.”

“The more we learn about what was going on” in the pro peloton, said Towle, referring to the widespread cheating exposed by that U.S. anti-doping probe, the clearer it becomes “why those guys were never at ease, never felt safe, why they were constantly looking over their shoulders.”

“Levi’s been able to have a pretty amazing second act,” said Towle, who’s known Leipheimer for at least 15 years. “He’s really found a sweet spot.”

He’s suffered to get there. Leipheimer and his ex-wife, the ex-pro rider and animal welfare advocate Odessa Gunn, lost their Santa Rosa home in the Tubbs fire in October 2017.

By the time of blaze, the couple already had split up. Their divorce was final in 2016.

“It’s been for the best. We’re happy living our separate lives,” said Leipheimer, who’s now in a relationship with Revae Huyette, a structural engineer and avid cyclist. “I’m with a great person now, and I couldn’t be happier.”

His signature cycling event has spawned scores of imitators since its 2009 inception.

Popular in Europe, Gran Fondos are similar to century rides, but with a slightly more competitive flavor and prizes for the fastest riders.

“We were the first large-scale Gran Fondo on the continent,” said Carlos Perez, founder of Santa Rosa-based Bike Monkey, which promotes a dozen or so cycling events, the largest of which is Levi’s Granfondo.

There are now some 150 such Gran Fondos in North America, he said. Those additional options explain, in part, why Levi’s event has “stabilized” at about 4,000 riders, after peaking a few years back at over 7,000 participants.