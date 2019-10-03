Central California mom pleads guilty to sex with teen boys

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 3, 2019, 1:45PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

TULARE — A Central California mother charged with having sex with two teenage boys has pleaded guilty to 21 felony counts of sex-related charges.

The Fresno Bee reports prosecutors say 42-year-old Coral Lytle, of Tulare, could spend up to four years in prison and have to register as a sex offender. She is schedule to be sentenced on Nov. 4.

Court records show the teenage victims were freshmen at Redwood High School in Visalia who knew Lytle’s daughters and that the incidents happened in 2017 between Sept. 27 and Oct. 4.

The Tulare mother was charged with 21 felony counts, including unlawful sexual intercourse, oral copulation and contacting a minor for sex.

___

Information from: The Fresno Bee, http://www.fresnobee.com

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine