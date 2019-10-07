Fire along Napa-Solano county line closes roads, prompts advisory evacuations

A vegetation fire on Sunday burned more than 500 acres in the hills near the Napa-Solano county line and prompted advisory evacuations.

Authorities shut down American Canyon Road as firefighters battled the fast-moving blaze, which erupted around 3:20 p.m. just west of Interstate 80. Gusty winds were reported in the area.

By 4 p.m., the fire had reached about 30 acres. It spread to about 150 acres within an hour, prompting the Napa County Sheriff’s Office to issue around 5:30 p.m. an advisory evacuation order for nearby neighborhoods.

By 8:30 p.m., the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported the blaze had grown to more than 525 acres, but was 30% contained.

No damaged structures or injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service had issued through Sunday morning a red-flag warning in the North Bay mountains due to the warm temperatures, low humidity and strong winds.

The warm and dry conditions will continue Monday, but winds will slow down, according to the weather service, which has issued a fire weather watch for later this week. Strong and gusty offshore winds and low humidity are expected to return Tuesday night and continue until Thursday in the North Bay and East Bay Hills.