Small brush fire near Occidental under control

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 9, 2019, 5:17PM

Firefighters contained a small brush fire off Bohemian Highway near Occidental on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials received reports of the fire near the Occidental Lodge motel at 2:57 p.m., said Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers. The fire grew to about 2 acres before firefighters were able to stop its progress by 3:40 p.m., Powers said.

There were no reported injuries or structures damaged by the fire. The cause is under investigation, Powers said.

Cal Fire and the Occidental Fire Department tackled the blaze. Powers said fire crews will remain on scene for a couple of hours for cleanup.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

